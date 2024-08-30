License Specialist
2024-08-30
Company Description
Are you motivated by building relationships and creating business opportunities? Are you truly interested in the always evolving digital world arena? Do you have a development mindset and are you comfortable exploring and not having all the answers?
We are now looking for License Specialist! Join the global Purchasing Development business of Inter IKEA where we focus on collaboration with our suppliers and more specifically, Category Area Indirect Procurement which leads the procurement of all products and services, including digital, that Inter IKEA Group companies need to maintain and develop its operations.
Who we are in Category Area Indirect Procurement
Category Area Indirect Procurement leads the procurement of all products and services that Inter IKEA Group companies need in order to maintain and develop its operations. The sites we supply, as well as our supplier base, has an international scope with the point of gravity in Europe.
The Category Digital has ~400 suppliers delivering business critical products, software and services to support the management and development of Inter IKEA in the fields of:
Digital Marketing & Content
Infrastructure, Cloud and Security
Data and Analytics
Internet Of Things, Engineering, Automation
Application Development & Maintenance
We are in a build-up phase, so for you who thrive in a position where less is already decided and where you will have the opportunity to influence both what we do and how we do it, this is a great opportunity for you. At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant.
Job Description
As a License Specialist your assignment is to secure, manage and optimize software licensing agreements as well as ensure compliance and cost-effectiveness. You will act as a specialist in software licencing, providing guidance and support to internal stakeholders. On top of this you will develop relationships with software partners and system owners to drive change.
More specifically, you can expect to:
Develop partnership with internal stakeholders - engage and collaborate with internal stakeholders on tactical and strategical tasks to add value by having an IKEA holistic approach.
Provide consultancy to internal stakeholders for license management and deliver high quality services.
Drive Continuous improvement - Use your passion for collaboration and knowledge sharing of methodologies, tools and materials across the IKEA Digital community.
Monitor and analyse the data for cost-saving opportunities, optimal license utilization, and recommendations for risk mitigation
Manage and maintain the governance of software catalogues in collaboration with Service Management
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we see that you bring:
Experience in coordinating, managing, and optimizing software licensing agreements & compliance.
Knowledge of licensing models across the vendors for entitlements and reconciliation activities.
A good understanding of the application lifecycle process flow and licence models and metrics
The courage to question existing solutions and think in unconventional ways.
Great communication skills & empathy to coordinate within your network. You are comfortable in presenting and engaging with people in different business constellations.
Ability to act upon a fast paced changing and demanding environment.
Additional Information
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Samuel Karlsson, People & Culture Specialist at Samuel.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Ana Grujicic, Category Manager, ana.grujicic@inter.ikea.com
Please send us your application in English by 13th of September 2024 at the latest.
