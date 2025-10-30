License Specialist
Company Description
Are you motivated by building relationships and creating business opportunities? Are you truly interested in the always evolving digital world arena? Do you have a development mindset and are you comfortable exploring and not having all the answers?
We are now looking for License Specialist! Join the global Purchasing Development business of Inter IKEA where we focus on collaboration with our suppliers and more specifically, Category Area Indirect Procurement which leads the procurement of all products and services, including digital, that Inter IKEA Group companies need to maintain and develop its operations.
Who we are in Category Area Indirect Procurement
Category Area Indirect Procurement leads the procurement of all products and services that Inter IKEA Group companies need in order to maintain and develop its operations. The sites we supply, as well as our supplier base, has an international scope with the point of gravity in Europe.
The Category Digital has ~400 suppliers delivering business critical products, software and services to support the management and development of Inter IKEA in the fields of:
Digital Marketing & Content
Infrastructure, Cloud and Security
Data and Analytics
Internet Of Things, Engineering, Automation
Application Development & Maintenance
At this moment we are in a build-up phase, so for you who thrive in a position where less is already decided and where you will have a high influence in both what we do and how we do it, this might be a great job opportunity. At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant.
Job Description
As a License Specialist your assignment is to secure, manage and optimize software licensing agreements, ensure compliance, transparency, cost-effectiveness and scalability. You will act as a specialist in software licencing, providing guidance and support to internal stakeholders. As well as develop relationships with software partners and system owners to drive change.
More specifically, you can expect to:
Develop partnership with internal stakeholders - engage and collaborate with the internal stakeholders on the tactical / strategical tasks, adding value by having IKEA holistic approach.
Provide consultancy to internal stakeholders for license management and delivering high quality services
Drive Continues improvement- You have passion for collaboration and knowledge sharing of methodologies, tools and materials across the IKEA Digital community. And you have the courage to question existing solutions and think in unconventional ways.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we see that you bring:
Experience in coordinating, managing, and optimizing software licensing agreements & compliance, ideally in global or complex IT environments
Identify improvement opportunities for licensing models, maintenance renewals, and contractual terms across Inter IKEA Group
Knowledge of licensing models across the vendors for entitlements and reconciliation activities and willingness to learn about new software providers
Have a good understanding of the application lifecycle process flow and licence models and metrics in Software Asset Management,
Monitor and analyse the data for cost-saving opportunities, optimal license utilization, and recommendations for risk mitigation and communicate findings clearly
Knowledge of SAM tools implementation/development best practices like ServiceNow, or related platforms (Flexera, Snow, etc.)
Manage and maintain the governance of software catalogues in collaboration with Service Management
Great communication skills & Empathy to coordinate within your network. You are comfortable in presenting and engaging with people in different business constellations.
Ability to act upon fast pace changing and demanding environment and ready to challenge the status quo.
What we offer
A chance to shape how we manage digital technology portfolio at IKEA
Collaboration with technology and procurement leaders across the IKEA value chain
Flexibility to grow your role in a rapidly developing organization
A values-driven culture where learning, diversity, and well-being are key
Hybrid work setup with emphasis on in-person collaboration and flexible remote days
Additional information
