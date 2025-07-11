Legal Counsel
2025-07-11
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Diverse businesses across Europe depend on our logistics and material handling solutions. By pioneering technology like automation, connectivity and productivity solutions, we enable our customers' logistics operations to be as efficient as possible.
This position is based at our European Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden - the heart of our innovation and strategic development. Here, you'll be part of something bigger. Join us on an exciting journey where innovation meets purpose, and together, we'll move the world toward smarter, easier, and more sustainable material handling.
Your Position
Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE) is expanding our dynamic Legal & Compliance team with a new Legal Counsel. In this role you will support the TMHE Group in topics such as corporate legal, regulatory and governance matters. Together with colleagues you provide legal advice in contracts, audits as well as due diligence and supply chain relationships. In this role you will report to a senior member of the team.
This is a unique opportunity to grow your legal career in an international environment.
Your Responsibilities
* Provide legal guidance and advice to TMHE's management teams and their committees.
* Engage with EU regulatory developments, particularly in ESG, and build your expertise to become the go-to person within the team in this area.
* Maintain and enhance existing resources and toolkits within our legal advice portfolio, delivering trainings, and offer support on specific legal matters.
* Monitor regulatory changes and ensure that key stakeholders are informed and adequately prepared.
* Collaborate with colleagues across Europe to ensure legal alignment and best practices.
Your Profile
We believe you're a person who thrives in a fast-paced, international setting and enjoys combining legal expertise with business insight. You bring:
* A law degree and ideally three to five years of experience from a law firm or in-house legal team.
* Strong communication skills and a pragmatic, solution-oriented mindset.
* Experience from working in a cross-functional environment is a plus.
* A genuine interest in ESG, sustainability, and evolving legal frameworks.
* Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
* You have a hands-on mindset and the confidence to step in proactively when you see opportunities.
We place great value on personality, drive, and motivation - so if you're earlier in your career but feel excited about this opportunity, we still encourage you to apply.
Our Offer
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we're not just a global leader in a fast-paced industry - we are a team that values collaboration, growth and making a real impact for our customers. In our dynamic, diverse and international environment, we offer a workplace where you can truly thrive and bring your ideas to life.
We're committed to supporting you with an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus and flexible work arrangements that allow you to balance your personal and professional life. With clear goals and direction from senior leadership, you'll also find opportunities for career growth and development within the company. Our organisational support ensures that you can maintain a healthy work-life balance while pursuing meaningful work that shapes the future of our industry.
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we believe in continuous learning and provide plenty of opportunities to develop new skills and take on exciting projects. Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do and we take pride in fostering a supportive, open environment where every voice is heard.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Excited about this opportunity and ready to make your next move in a legal career that matters? We'd love to hear from you!
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English no later than August 12th, 2025. Applications only accepted through our recruitment system. We will screen continuously but interviews will be held after the vacation period in August/ September.
For more information please contact: Johan Levinsson, Senior Legal Counsel; Johan.Levinsson@toyota-industries.eu
For help with your application or if you have questions about the process please contact, Victoria Östryd Söderlind Recruitment Specialist HR; Victoria.ostrydsoderlind@toyota-industries.eu Ersättning
