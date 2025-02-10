Legal Counsel
2025-02-10
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Legal Counsel in the General Contracts team, your key deliverable will be to secure relevant and flexible agreements with our business partners. In this particular role, you will focus on legal support to the marketing and communications functions of H&M Group, contributing to the visibility and success of our brands.
Key Responsibilities:
You will act as a strategic legal partner to our marketing and communications functions, focusing on reviewing, drafting and negotiating agreements with a variety of counterparts. Emphasis will be on marketing law and IP law.
You will be drafting and negotiating talent, model, photographer, influencer, affiliate marketing, production company and design collaboration agreements, as well as agreements with PR and media agencies. You will also provide support in other marketing related matters, such as social media marketing and music licensing.
Contribution to knowledge development within the H&M Group is another key element, including setting processes and best practice, as well as creating and hosting trainings in order to promote relevant material.
Collaboration with other teams at H&M Group Legal as needed, in order to provide comprehensive legal support to the company.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be a part of the General Contracts team; composed of nine legal counsels. We offer legal support in a broad range of areas, such as purchasing, production, logistics, marketing, treasury, payment services and sustainability. In this role, you will therefore have the opportunity to advise on a wide range of other legal matters supported by the General Contracts team, allowing you to expand and deepen your legal knowledge in an international business setting.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
You are a social and positive person, with a strong interest in intellectual property rights, marketing law and social media marketing.
You are highly productive and agile, while maintaining a pragmatic and analytical mindset.
You realize prioritization is a moving target, and you are comfortable allocating your time accordingly.
You are able to adapt your support and input so that it mirrors business impact and risk in a fast-paced environment.
You have the ability to give both hands-on practical advice and to identify and work on strategic and proactive initiatives.
You are comfortable in any negotiation setting and you are able to discuss legal matters with beginners, as well as with experienced professionals.
You enjoy independent legal work, while having a supportive team of colleagues around you.
QUALIFICATIONS
A university law degree.
At least three years' work experience involving marketing related commercial contracts and intellectual property law.
Experience in general commercial contract law, including drafting and negotiating agreements.
Understanding of the basic financial aspects of a business deal and the ability to assess opportunities and risks related thereto.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills (professional English required).
Additional Information
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based at our head office in Stockholm, and you will be reporting to the Manager of the General Contracts team. Ready to take the leap? Apply now with a CV and cover letter in English, no later than February 21, 2025.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
