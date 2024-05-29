Learning Assistants
2024-05-29
REPORTS TO: Vice Principal
Description/Purpose:
To support excellent education for primary school students.
Duties/Responsibilities:
Provide instructional support for the classroom teacher.
Offer help and individual attention to students in need.
Give feedback to the classroom teacher regarding students' learning.
Assist in keeping the general classroom environment in order.
Be an active and contributing member of the School Faculty.
Actively contribute to the operational needs of the school.
Substitute for the class teacher when the teacher is not in school. (Are remunerated with the initial teacher salary rate for those hours).
Qualifications, Attributes and Experience:
The ability to work with young children.
Excellent communications skills.
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students.
A sense of humour.
The ability to work effectively in a team.
A pleasant and friendly personality.
The ability to function effectively under pressure.
The ability to show initiative and work independently.
"Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked."
Contract:
1 permanent position (full time)
Start date: 7th of August, 2024
2 temporary positions (full time)
Start date: 7th of August, 2024
End date: 17th of June, 2025
Salary to be individually negotiated.
Application:
The last day for applications is June 2, 2024.
Please email a short statement of interest, position of interest, 2 references as well as a current CV to: application@intsch.se
. Mark the email with "Learning Assistants".
We only accept applications in English. SIS holds the right to offer the position to a suitable candidate when found.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-02
E-post: application@intsch.se
