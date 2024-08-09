Lead UI/UX Artist - Team 3
About Ringtail Team 3
Are you driven by the desire to build something that empowers others to create and explore? Ever wish to be part of a team that is genuinely dedicated to enabling players to share their creative ideas, dreams, and visions with a global audience? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you.
We're on the lookout for a Lead UI/UXArtist to join our team at Ringtail Interactive, a place where we're pioneering the future of creative gaming. SCAPE, our flagship product, is an innovative, community-driven platform built from the ground up to be the quintessential virtual world! SCAPE will facilitate exploration, creation, collection, and discovery, equipping players with an extensive array of design tools, and enabling them to craft games, experiences, and much more. Creators can confidently share their work with the world, secure in the knowledge that their creations are protected and, most importantly, remain their own.
Our team stands out for its innovation and excitement about the future we're building. If you're feeling inspired by what you've read and would like to join it, we're eager to hear from you!
About the role
We are looking for a Lead UI Artist with experience in the PC & mobile gaming space. Our project is ambitious and you will be one of the Lead positions working in building up the whole new game world. Working closely with the Game Director, Designers and Artists, you will be responsible of making eye-catching UI artwork and UI animations for our massive project.
Your day-to-day as a Lead UI/UX Artist
Working closely with the Game Director and team to deliver a unique and strong user experience
Delivering UI/UX designs through design documents, presentations, flow charts, wireframes, and prototypes
Iterate on the UI/UX based on feedback from various sources
Mentoring other UI&UX artists enabling their development and improving the quality of their work
Overseeing the progression of the creation ofUI&UX assets and reporting the to the Game Director
Collaborating with game designers to define UX features and create assets accordingly
Hand on production work onboth UX and UI assets
Requirements
7+ years of game industry experience with several shipped titles (both PC and mobile)
Experience in UI/UX for both PC and mobile games
Leadership and mentorship experience
Expert knowledge of Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, Unity 3D
Experience designing clean artworks and UX flows
Good understanding and knowledge of UI animation
Good understanding of shape language and color theory
Very good communication and presentation skills
Experience of managing small UI/UX team
Good to have
Expert knowledge or an academic degreein Human-Computer Interaction
Personal traits
Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
Good interpersonal and team-work skills
Open to feedback
Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
About Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive is at the forefront of redefining what's possible in game development, supported by a small yet rapidly expanding team. Our diverse departments are hard at work on various projects, ranging from a high-quality game platform designed for creators of all backgrounds to our groundbreaking Anything-to Anything technology - and that's just the beginning.
Our team comprises a global community of seasoned professionals, all united by a shared passion for gaming. As we continue to strengthen our core team, we're poised to take significant steps in shaping the future of our projects. Every member of our team can make a tangible impact on the products we share with the world, fostering a culture where innovation and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do. Ersättning
