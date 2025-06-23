Lead Systems Development Engineer
We are looking for an experienced software developer for the Spotfire Platform team.
Spotfire is a visual data science platform combining visualisations and data science. Customers use it to draw conclusions from large data sets.
In the Platform team we work with the infrastructure needed to use the product in an enterprise setting. We do things like authentication, storage of analysis files, upgrade of software, licenses, etc.
Spotfire, with Engineering office in Gothenburg, Sweden, is a business unit in Cloud Software Group.
Who you are
You have solid programming, analytical, and problem-solving skills. You understand the core concepts underlying Software Development, Design, and Architecture. You are interested in writing good, maintainable code. You enjoy the challenges of developing robust and performant enterprise-scale analytics software products. You are intellectually curious and communicate complex concepts well.
What you will do
You will be a software developer working with the backend parts of our products. People joining Spotfire tend to stay. Most members of the platform team have worked 10+ years with Spotfire. You will work with other developers and testers from all teams, of course, but equally important user experience designers and technical communicators, project and product managers. In addition, customers visit and data scientists drop by. You will enjoy the pleasure of doing engineering in a rich context, surrounded by several kinds of expertise. Spotfire keeps evolving in our modern office located in central Gothenburg. Here, you will design and develop new analytics capabilities for the Spotfire product suite with close attention to robustness, scalability and performance. We mainly use Java for our backend systems. The team also deals with the more complicated customer support cases related to our parts of the product.
Qualifications: Experience/Skills
Must Have
Masters degree in Engineering Physics, Engineering Mathematics, Computer Science, Electric Engineering, or similar from a reputable university
At lest 5 years of experience of Java
Experience of using the Spring framework
Understanding and experience of version control system management with tools like git
Strong focus on writing high quality, maintainable code
Conversational Swedish language proficiency
Interest in Spotfire and its business contexts
Appreciation of Engineering as an intellectual activity
Value quality over quantity
Gothenburg office presence
Labour permit for Sweden
Strongly Preferred
Familiarity with databases, experience of writing more complex SQL, troubleshooting performance with databases, using JDBC. We use Oracle, MS SQL, and PostgreSQL.
Working experience in using and writing REST APIs
Nice to have
Experience with cloud-native development principles and technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, and public cloud platforms)
Experience with different build tools (ant, Maven, make, Jenkins, shell scripts)
Experience writing test, e.g. with Junit
Experience from Wireshark, sockets, and protocols
Interest in computer security
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Pay & Benefits Summary
Competitive salary
Annual bonus
About Us
Citrix and TIBCO recently merged to create Cloud Software Group, now one of the world's largest cloud solution providers, serving more than 100 million users around the globe. When you join Cloud Software Group, you are making a difference for real people, each of whom count on our suite of cloud-based products to get work done - from anywhere. Members of our team will tell you that we value diverse lived experiences, passion for technology, and the courage to take risks. Everyone is empowered to learn, dream, and build the future of work. We are on the brink of another Cambrian leap -- a moment of immense evolution and growth. And we need your expertise and experience to do it. Now is the perfect time to move your skills to the cloud.Cloud Software Group is firmly committed to Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and to compliance with all federal, state and local laws that prohibit employment discrimination. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, creed, sex or gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, religion, genetic carrier status, disability, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions (including lactation status), marital status, military service, protected veteran status, political activity or affiliation, taking or requesting statutorily protected leave and other protected classifications.If you need a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during any part of the application process, please contact us at (800) 424-8749 or email us at AskHR@cloud.com
