Lead Software Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Datajobb / Uppsala
2025-03-17
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
The Lead Software Engineer for Cytiva is responsible for Design and Development of Service Platform & Products to enable remote troubleshooting and diagnostics.
This is a senior technical leadership position and is part of the Global Service R&D Organization located in Uppsala, Sweden and will be an onsite role. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Work with global teams on new product development projects to drive Design for Service, Serviceability standards, Predictive and condition-based maintenance strategies adopted by Cytiva through digital connectivity, Data enablement and IoTs.
Work with global teams on new product development projects to define and standardize data collection, storage and export of machine data in a controlled and secure way.
Leverage digital technologies to improve serviceability, remote diagnosis and troubleshooting.
Drive strategic and tactical decision making from a technology perspective; including software modernization.
Design and develop client-server software utilizing MVC, C++, C# .NET, WPF/ WCF and RDBMS, HTML.
Mentor, train and lead developers in line with project objectives and priorities.
Configure and maintain development and deployment environments if needed with the Cytiva DevOps Engineer.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering (or equivalent qualification).
8+ years of experience in commercial software development with hands-on experience in C# / ASP.Net.
Proven understanding of digital technologies and their application in the service/Biotechnology industry.
Experience using Web technologies (e.g. TypeScript/JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Node.js, or frameworks such as Angular or React).
Experience using Cloud back-end technologies such as Microsoft Azure or AWS.
Database applications using PostgreSQL, SQL Server or similar.
Flexible approach to problem solving with a sense for technical pragmatism and a strong focus on delivery, without sacrificing quality.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Knowledge of electromechanical design, lab scale and industrial hardware systems.
Experience in Continuous Delivery (CD).
GMP & regulatory environments.
QMS and Documentation Practices.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Manoja Prabhu at manoja.prabhu@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
