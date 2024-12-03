Lead Software Developer Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Picture yourself as a valued member of a team where collaboration, learning, and drive is the backbone in everything we do. Surround yourself with inspiring individuals who are passionate about making a difference in every aspect of our work, whether it's connecting with colleagues, generating innovative ideas, or revolutionizing the transport industry by implementing cutting-edge software features. Work is not a place you go; it is something you do. So why not make it great!
Who are we?
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) is the business area within Volvo Group that accelerates the development, commercialization, and sales of autonomous solutions. The vision for Volvo Group is to be the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world. We don't sell trucks and machines: we operate the solutions through the full life cycle to maximize the improvements achievable through autonomy.
That goes hand in hand with our long-term ambitions: 100% Safe, 100% Fossil free and 100% more productive. The automation of our vehicles is seen as a natural step towards reaching that goal. Joining the Volvo Group means contributing to a large global company that is transforming itself towards these ambitions. We are committed to diversity and inclusion, fostering a team culture where differences are seen as a stepping-stone to better results.
Want to see our vehicles and machines in action? Check us out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-TOCGC6Uuc
In our organization, you will make a difference for the future:
We look for colleagues who are truly passionate about what they do and pride themselves on being professional, flexible and solution oriented. As our business area is fairly new and stimulating, you need to share our curiosity for innovative technology, tools, and way of working and being willing to take it to the next level.
To complement our team, we believe you have an experience of the full product lifecycle of designing, developing, testing, deploying, operating, and maintaining software products. We would like you to bring with you some years of professional experience in developing functions, features and knowledge in the front-end development, e.g. GUI design and implementation. We're looking forward to seeing you step into a leadership role within your responsibilities.
We expect you to be experienced and comfortable working with front-end development, e.g., Kotlin as well as modern test-driven software development in, e.g., Python or C++.
If you also share our enthusiasm for control theory and its applications for automated vehicles, that's an added bonus. We're a team that learns and shares knowledge daily, so being collaborative and communicative is also key. Hopefully, you identify yourself as a driven person with a creative mindset who thrives when dealing with complex problems and has a knack of bringing tasks to a completion.
What is our offer to you, our next colleague?
Joining our team means diving headfirst into the excitement at Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.). Here, you're not just a member-you're a driving force in shaping our technical offerings and evolving how we operate in an industry filled with innovation As a Lead Software Developer, you're not just writing code; you're sculpting the future of automated driving. Your mission? To craft software modules and interfaces that not only meet but surpass automotive industry standards, empowering our vehicles with cutting-edge technology that operates flawlessly in real-time.
At V.A.S., we're all about teamwork. Together, we're turning the impossible into reality, defying conventions and propelling ourselves into a future filled with limitless possibilities. With groundbreaking business models and state-of-the-art technology, we're not just meeting customer expectations; we're exceeding them. And in the process, we're shaping a society we're proud to call home. We celebrate diversity, embrace new ideas, and foster inclusiveness in everything we do. Because here, every member of our team is vital. Each person plays a crucial role in our journey towards success. So, come join us, and let's make history together!
We are an equal opportunity employer with office locations in Sweden and in the US. Whoever and wherever you are we strive to offer you flexibility and work-life balance to enable high engagement and fulfillment in both your professional and personal life.
Seems great, doesn't it? In our team, we definitely think so!
We can promise you great colleagues and some truly exciting opportunities for both professional and personal growth, and we are eager to receive your application letter and CV in English.
Curious and like some more information or have any questions?
Do not hesitate to give me a call and I will gladly guide you on our future journey together.
Tatiana Chistiakova, Group Manager Driver - Planning and Prediction, +46 735585266
