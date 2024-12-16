Lead Software Developer - Identity
2024-12-16
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 8+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
The Software Developer lead role includes extensive cooperation and collaboration with other Platform teams. We expect that the person taking the lead Developer role will not only express, but also drive the collaborative development within Platform Unified Control Plane with identity management and Security on top of mind at all times. We expect that the interests of Platform Security and Digital Trust cluster will be on top of the lead developer's agenda, and that the person does not hesitate to express their priority in all development and collaborative efforts within Platform.As a developer in Digital Trust, you will work in a flexible team of developers, designing, implementing, and maintaining infrastructure using best practices with our solutions and code. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the automation and scalability of our infrastructure.There is a strong need to be user oriented, and have the end goal of user success, including the creation of relevant user facing documentation in Backstage using markup annotation.Key Responsibilities:Design, develop, and maintain infrastructure as code solutions using tools such as Terraform, Go and Kubernetes API to manage (primarily) Azure Cloud resources.Collaborate with software development teams to integrate infrastructure provisioning into the CI/CD pipeline.Automate deployment, scaling, and management of cloud resources.Ensure security and compliance standards are met in all infrastructure configurations.Monitor and troubleshoot infrastructure issues, implement optimizations, and ensure high availability.Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices in IaC and cloud computing.QualificationsBachelor's or higher degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, and at least 8+ years of related developer work experience including:* Experience managing cloud platforms (mainly Azure)* Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a multiple team settings, being able to communicate with non-technical stakeholders as well as the ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional and co-located teams.* Senior level programmer with the ability to learn new techniques fast* Previous experience Programming in Go (Golang)* Experience working with of containerization technologies, preferably Kubernetes API and Docker* Strong experience with DevOps principles and setting up/maintaining CI/CD pipelines (GitHub Actions)* Excellent problem-solving skills and motivated to share knowledge as well as listening to and taking other team member's ideas into consideration* Preferably background working Terraform at scale* Knowledge and experience in IAM - identity and access management as well security is meritingMain Technologies used in our environment: Go (Golang), Azure, RHEL, SUSE, Ansible, VMware, vRealize, ServiceNow, RedHat Automation platform, Windows, Azure Cloud, DevOps, GitHub, GitHub actions, EntraID, IDM.Job Description - Nice to have:* AWS or Azure certifications are a plus but not required.
