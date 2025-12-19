Lead Software Architect
Software that moves. Architecture that lasts. At Chassis Autonomy, we're on a mission to revolutionize vehicle control systems. As a fully owned subsidiary of Kongsberg Automotive, we're driving the next generation of Steer-by-Wire (SbW) technology, powered by our proprietary fail-operational Road Wheel Actuator (RWA).
About the role
In this position, you'll take ownership of defining and designing the software architecture for automotive applications, ensuring safety, reliability, and performance in everything we build. You'll work closely with hardware, software, and system engineers to secure seamless integration and compatibility across technologies and disciplines. Together, you'll define system requirements, model structure and behaviour, and ensure compliance with standards such as ASPICE and ISO 26262.
At Chassis Autonomy, you will lead the software architecture development process for the next generation of Steer-by-Wire systems and provide technical guidance and mentorship to software development teams across Kongsberg Automotive.
What you bring
An engineering degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar
Experience in embedded systems within automotive or mobility
Knowledge of chassis systems and autonomous control architectures
Experiences in conducting architectural reviews and providing recommendations
Familiarity with tools like Enterprise Architect, Codebeamer, or Polarion
If you don't tick every box but feel you'd be great in this role, we'd still love to hear from you.
You're probably someone who enjoys working hands-on with multifaceted challenges and thrives when collaborating with others. You believe in fact-based decisions, value clarity and teamwork, and bring a positive, forward-thinking attitude that inspires those around you.
What we offer
At Chassis Autonomy, you'll join a motivated and engaged team where technical excellence meets an open and collaborative culture. We value diverse perspectives, shared laughter, and accountability in equal measure. While we offer flexibility in how and where you work, we also know that the best ideas often come when we gather around a whiteboard or test rig together.
Curious to know more? Let's talk.
For this recruitment, we are collaborating with Skill Executive. If you have any questions about the role, you are welcome to contact Johan Zizala 0721-43 93 42 or johan.zizala@skill.se
. We screen continuously, so don't miss out, send in your application in English today! Så ansöker du
