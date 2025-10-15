Lead R&D Engineer
2025-10-15
Summary / Role Purpose
The Lead R&D Engineer leads the design and development of software products and supporting systems. In this role, the Lead R&D Engineer will use expertise to develop strategic plans, refine requirements and provide technical leadership in achieving development objectives.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
• Leads planning, architecture, or research at a project level
• Coordinates product design and development activities requiring extensive analysis in areas such as user experience, software design and solver research. Acts as a technical reference within a group or product
• Develops and employs best practices and maintains them through technical reviews and mentoring
• Performs complex bug verification, release testing and beta support across multiple products. Research problems discovered by QA or product support and develops solutions, collaborating with the QA/support team
• Researches and understands the marketing requirements for products, including target environment, performance criteria and competitive issues. May work with strategic customers or proxies to assess needs and develop solutions
• Operates without direct supervision and may function as a team leader, project manager, or software architect
• May be responsible for line management of a small technical team but primary duties are of an individual technical nature
Minimum Education/Certification Requirements and Experience
• BS in Engineering, Computer Science, or related field with 8 years' experience, MS with 6 years' experience, or PhD with 4 years' experience
• Significant commercial experience with software design and development methodologies
• Proven track record of crafting robust and efficient code
Preferred Qualifications and Skills
• Excellent technical knowledge and commercial experience with numerical analysis, cloud technologies, web development, object-oriented design, software configuration management, data structures and algorithms
• Experience leading projects and delivering high-quality products in a large-scale commercial software development environment
• Ability to translate business needs into development plans
• Ability to overcome obstacles and drive projects to completion
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Ability to work collaboratively across teams and geographies, and to mentor junior developers
