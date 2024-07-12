Lead Producer
2024-07-12
With the announcement of our latest project, Exoborne,we are thrilled to expand our team in Malmö. We seek a Lead Producer who will be pivotal in bringing this ground-breaking game to life.
Reporting to the Production Director, you'll work collaboratively with cross-functional teams across the studio, ensuring we have the best organizational structure, processes, and practices that allow them to produce high-quality work on time and within budget.
As Lead Producer for Exoborne, you'll be at the heart of blending creativity with strategy. Your leadership will help our team navigate the complexities of game development, transforming vision into reality. It's about guiding a dedicated team to create a game that's as enjoyable to make as it is to play. You'll craft an environment where creativity flourishes, and teamwork is second nature, impacting both our project's success and the spirit of our team.
Responsibilities Take ownership of one or more aspects of the project, ensuring the teams can deliver on their goals through problem-solving, motivating, and supporting them.
Leads and facilitates collaborative efforts across the project, engaging with key stakeholders to establish strategic goals and align efforts. Ensures that all team members are inspired and informed about the strategic vision and work together towards common objectives.
Collaborate closely with Production leadership to negotiate priorities and align project needs, turning creative vision into actionable plans.
Track and report on development team progress, morale, and possible development risks. Proactively solve problems as they arise.
Lead and mentor a team of Producers, fostering a culture of collaboration, continuous improvement, and excellence.
Proactively build good team culture and morale.
Stay abreast of industry trends and best practices in game development and project management, incorporating learnings and insights into the ongoing development of our games.
Requirements 10+ years of experience in games as a Producer (or above), on AA/AAA games working with complex cross-disciplinary teams of 100+ developers.
Experience in all stages of AAA/AA development from concept to release as a Producer. Post-launch experience with a Live Service is a plus.
Exceptional understanding of modern project management methodologies and how best to apply them. Experience in coaching and training individuals in agile/lean concepts and practices.
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.
Passionate about building a positive team culture and improving development efficiency.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
