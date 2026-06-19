Lead Platform Engineer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Webbmasterjobb / Stockholm Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
We are looking for a Lead Platform Engineer to drive the technical execution and implementation of our cloud and hosting platforms, ensuring high-quality, scalable, and reliable solutions. In this role, you will turn architectural vision into working services, providing hands-on engineering leadership while collaborating closely with architects to align on best practices and trade-offs. You bring proven experience working with hybrid hosting environments (Azure, GCP, and on-premises) and a strong ability to build, automate, and operate platforms at scale.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
In addition to above you will be working on:
Strategic Planning & Execution: Translate the long-term hosting strategy aligned with H&M's business, digital, and sustainability goals, to technical roadmap.Drive the transition from legacy infrastructure to cloud-native and containerized platforms.
Engineering Leadership: Lead the design, development, and deployment of hosting platforms across cloud and on-prem environments.Oversee infrastructure-as-code, automation, and DevOps integration to enable self-service and agility.
Platform Architecture & Optimization: Ensure hosting platforms are scalable, resilient, and cost-optimized. Collaborate with FinOps teams to monitor usage, forecast demand, and manage cloud spend.
Security & Compliance: Partner with cybersecurity and compliance teams to ensure secure-by-design hosting environments.Ensure adherence to standards such as PCI-DSS, GDPR, and ISO 27001.
Collaboration & Governance: Work closely with application teams, product owners, and enterprise architects to align hosting capabilities with business needs.Establish governance frameworks for cloud and on-prem resource provisioning, access control, and lifecycle management.
Innovation & Continuous Improvement: Evaluate emerging technologies (e.g., serverless, edge computing, AI infrastructure) and recommend adoption strategies. Promote a culture of continuous learning, experimentation, and operational excellence.
WHO YOU ARE:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
8+ years of experience in infrastructure engineering, with 3+ years in a strategic or leadership role.
Proven experience with hybrid hosting environments (Azure, GCP, and on-premises).
Strong knowledge of cloud-native architectures, Kubernetes, virtualization, and automation tools (e.g., Terraform, Ansible).
Familiarity with FinOps practices and cloud cost optimization.
Certifications such as Azure Solutions Architect, Google Cloud Architect, or FinOps Certified Practitioner are a plus.
And who has:
Strategic thinking with strong execution and leadership capabilities.
Excellent communication and stakeholder engagement skills.
Passion for innovation, sustainability, and enabling digital transformation at scale.
Please note: As our culture and teamwork are very important to us, four days (80%) per week of in-office presence in our office are required.
WHO WE ARE:
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
WHAT WE OFFER!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 41 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9971451