Lead Platform Engineer to Important Looking Pirates
2025-06-17
Are you a skilled Linux professional with network experience? Are you looking for a position where you can share your knowledge and mentor junior talent? Then this position at Important Looking Pirates can be something for you!
About Important Looking Pirates (ILP)
Important Looking Pirates (ILP) is a multiple VES and Emmy award winning studio and have created animation and visual effects for some of the greatest storytellers. ILP was founded by artists in 2007 with the vision of becoming one of the top international suppliers of VFX in terms of quality, professionalism and service. With amazing projects such as Lost in Space, Mandalorian, Westworld, Black Sails, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Star Wars: The Last Jedi in ILP's backlog, and more recent work such as The Last of Us, Shogun, Ronja the Robber's Daughter and Avatar The Last Airbender, they can proudly say that they are one of the most successful studios in the world.
During the last 15 years, they have assembled one of the best visual effects teams in the business with talents from all corners of the world. All of their artists, technicians and support personnel are driven by passion for what they do and always strive to push the limits of what can be accomplished.
About the position as Lead Platform Engineer
In the position as Lead Platform Engineer you'll be working with managing on-prem data centres and Linux administration such as installation, configuration, troubleshooting and maintenance. You'll be working with virtualization and container orchestration using tools such as VMware, Proxmox, Kubernetes and Rancher. Additionally, you'll be working with automation and scripts to eliminate repetitive tasks using tools such as Ansible, Puppet or Terraform and Python or Bash. You'll be monitoring and logging the health and performance of the systems using technologies such as Grafana and Prometheus; and ensure that the systems are up to date with Information Security Changes and ensure compliance with auditory requirements. You'll help design and maintain the on-prem network infrastructure, including physical switches and firewalls. You'll ensure security through access controls and segmentation, and manage core network services to support a scalable, secure platform.
Additionally, since you'll be working as the Lead Platform Engineer, your responsibility will include mentoring and coaching Platform Engineers, fostering ongoing skill development and feedback. You'll be working closely and collaborating with management and senior leadership to set best practices for system architecture, infrastructure design and deployment of processes to ensure scalable, reliable and secure environments. You own the planning of tasks, prioritization and execution of critical infrastructure projects and ensure a high-quality standard of the department.
Your main responsibilities
Managing on-prem data centers and Linux administration.
Virtualization and container orchestration.
Automation and scripts to eliminate repetitive tasks.
Monitoring and logging health and performance and ensuring Information Security.
Managing network infrastructure and network security.
Mentoring other Platform Engineers, task planning and execution as well as collaboration with management and senior leadership to set best practices for system architecture.
About you
To be successful in the position as Lead Platform Engineer we believe that you have several years of experience administrating Linux platforms and on-prem infrastructure. Additionally, you are familiar with tools such as Ansible, Terraform, Puppet and VMware or Proxmox and have scripting knowledge using Python or Bash. You have hands-on experience with network infrastructure and security and have experience working as the Lead Engineer in platform or infrastructure projects. If you previously have led a team of engineers, this is considered as a bonus.
As a person we believe that you have a growth mindset and want to learn. You are a prestigeless team player willing to share knowledge. You are approachable, service minded and communicative. Lastly, you are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Important for the position
Several years of experience in Linux administration and on-prem infrastructure.
Familiar with tools such as Ansible, Terraform, Puppet and VMware or Proxmox.
Scripting knowledge using Python or Bash.
Hands on experience with network infrastructure and security.
Experience leading projects or tasks. If you have experience leading a team, this is considered as a bonus.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
ILP's offer
Work life balance and having a good time while working is something that ILP values. At ILP you will have the opportunity to be part of a fun, friendly and a tight team, where you will be working with systems and technologies used to produce the best Visual Effects in the world.
ILP's head office is located in the famous Norstedts building in the heart of Stockholm. The office is designed to inspire creativity and provide the best possible work environment for creating spectacular visual effects. To get a glimpse of the feeling onboard the ship, check out the following link: https://howarkitekter.se/work/important-looking-pirates/
Details
Start: By agreement. Extent: Full time, 100%. Location: Stockholm Salary: By agreement.
