Lead Methods Expert
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26434
We are looking for a new colleague to join the Group Internal Audit (GIA) Reporting and Regulatory Management unit. This is an opportunity for you to become part of the GIA Operations team which ensures the efficient and effective running of all operational aspects of the internal audit department, including monitoring the progress of GIA's annual strategy and supporting the Chief Audit Executive with accurate and complete information in her interactions with the Group Board, Group Leadership team and the bank's supervisors. This is an exciting time for you to join us, because as a team, we are helping Nordea to transform into the bank of the future.
In Nordea, we know that great customer experiences require a team that leads the way in first-class service and operations. In this role, you will work with a team of skilled professionals where the lively and collaborative atmosphere offers plenty of opportunities to learn and grow as you build your career with us.
About this opportunity
Group Internal Audit is an independent function supporting the Nordea Group Board and Group Executive Management in protecting the assets, reputation and sustainability of the largest bank in the Nordics.
Being part of the GIA Reporting and Regulatory Management team, your role will be to ensure the effective and efficient running of GIA reporting to several stakeholders inside and outside the bank, and supporting and coordinating regulatory interaction aspects of GIA.
What you'll be doing:
* Responsible for accurate and complete reporting from GIA to the Board, GLT and other key stakeholders as regards audit plan, issue validation, audit coverage and other GIA-related information, as required
* Preparation of GIA material for meetings with the ECB and other supervisors and supporting GIA senior management with response preparation, as needed
* Monitoring and tracking requests and correspondence to and from regulators and ensuring these are timely addressed
* Coordinating, overseeing and compiling of GIA's responses to regulatory inspections and requests
The role can be based in Finland, Poland, Sweden, Norway or Estonia.
You will be reporting to the Head of GIA Operations. The role will not entail responsibility for managing staff.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, you need to be a flexible team player who is able to work both independently and in cooperation with others, with the drive to achieve high quality deliveries. You have an analytical and structured way of working and you apply sound judgement in your work.
Your experience and background:
* Proactive, analytical and structured way of working with a focus on meeting tight deadlines
* Attention to detail and the ability to apply sound judgement in your work
* Seek learning opportunities to support the development of your own potential and ability to take responsibility at an early stage
* Ability to build strong relationships with key stakeholders to ensure deliverables are made timely and to the required quality
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a dynamic environment requiring an agile approach and mindset
* Excellent knowledge of Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel (including data analytics) and Word. Preferably experience and knowledge of Power BI
* Excellent collaborative skills and strong written and verbal communication skills to enable effective communication with senior internal and external stakeholders
* Experience in internal audit, risk and control management or reports generation would be an advantage
* University degree
* Willingness to attain CIA or CISA certification or similar
* Fluency in written and spoken English
* Fluency in any of the Nordic languages is an advantage
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 14/10/2024. For more information, you are welcome to contact Johanna Viitanen, GIA Operations, tel. +4530586661 or Emma Olin, Head of GIA Operations, tel. +46101570236.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "26434-42868909". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8928049