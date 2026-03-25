Lead Machine Learning Engineer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
Lead and deliver complex AI/ML initiatives involving multiple stakeholders or delivery teams, ensuring timely delivery of high quality, business critical solutions.
Architect scalable, enterprise-level solutions by setting the technical direction and ensuring robust, future-proof designs.
Drive technical excellence and innovation by collaborating across the organization, improving engineering practices, and adopting emerging technologies and industry trends.
Proactively identify risks and dependencies as well as creating the alignment needed with dependent teams to deliver on committed roadmaps.
Mentor and develop engineering talent across the organisation, fostering growth, knowledge sharing, and a strong collaborative engineering culture.
Represent and strengthen the Machine Learning Engineering area through active participation in recruitment, onboarding, shaping engineering culture, and strategic company-wide collaborations.
Stay up to date with industry trends to identify opportunities that enhance our engineering practices, tooling and ways of working.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll collaborate closely with machine learning engineers, data scientists, data analysts, solution architects, product teams and business stakeholders. Together you will build and evolve AI-powered products that drive innovation, efficiency, and business impact across supply chain and our demand forecasting.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Proven experience working with multiple programming languages, tools and frameworks relevant to modern AI/ML development.
Strong expertise in MLOps, including automated testing, monitoring, incident prevention and proactive operational practices to ensure product stability.
Deep understanding of system architecture, design, performance optimisation, cloud development and security principles for building robust AI/ML solutions.
Broad competence across data engineering, software engineering and data science to enable effective cross-functional collaboration.
Experience with modern AI assisted engineering tools and practices, and the ability to lead teams in their effective adoption.
Ability to break down complex initiatives into clear, actionable steps, develop effective communication plans and align teams around successful execution.
Experience identifying when and how AI/ML solutions can solve business problems and communicating technical insights to stakeholders.
And people who have
Strong leadership and mentorship skills, with the ability to foster a positive, inclusive and collaborative environment.
Ability to drive innovation and continuously improve engineering practices and ways of working.
Excellent communication skills to engage stakeholders, support decision making and align work with strategic goals.
The ability to navigate ambiguity and take a structured approach to problem solving and drive initiatives to meaningful outcomes.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H & M Group Jobbnummer
9817720