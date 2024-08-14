Lead in Demand Supply Planning - Lund
2024-08-14
We are looking for a consultant for a position as a Lead in Demand Supply Planning. You will be a member of the team that supports manufacturing companies, service providers, and commercial projects. Your role will involve ensuring the correct balance between material supply and demand, maintaining appropriate safety stock levels based on replenishment strategies. Additionally, you will be responsible for placing orders with manufacturers and vendors as needed.
The task involves arranging and carrying out information sessions with different teams around the world. Additionally, you will be responsible for preparing and distributing information through email, MS Teams, and other platforms regularly. As needed, you will source and obtain materials to fulfill orders promptly, which may involve creating or expanding materials and placing orders in SAP/ECC.
This task involves following up on issue resolution and making continuous improvements, participating in project activities, handling operational tasks, and addressing urgent requests outside of standard procedures in order to address customer material needs.
Primary duties include:
• Planning inventory based on customer demand
• Managing customer and vendor orders and claims from start to finish
• Leading initiatives to enhance product quality
• Ensuring accuracy of master data
Qualifications:
In order to excel in this position, you must possess a strong motivation to deliver outcomes and effective networking abilities. You are capable of working autonomously, yet you thrive in a collaborative team environment. Your focus is on serving customers and you prefer working in an organized manner. Your background includes substantial experience in managing quality processes and purchasing.
Our client is looking for a candidate with excellent interpersonal, influencing, and communication abilities, who can collaborate with project engineering, supply management, and logistics teams on a daily basis. Ideally, the candidate should possess prior experience working in a large multinational corporation.
You have advanced skills in using the MS Office suite, particularly in MS Excel, and are proficient in utilizing functions such as xlookup and pivots. You will be responsible for executing multiple SAP transactions and generating reports, such as updating safety stock, confirming purchase orders, and addressing blocked invoices. Your English language proficiency, both written and spoken, is exceptional. Knowledge of Nordic or Baltic languages is considered beneficial.
Start of the assignment: 15 Sep 2024
End of the assignment: 15-31 Mar 2025. With possibility for extension.
Deadline: 21 Aug 2024
Remote work: 25%
Location: Lund. The location is Lund with limited travelling.
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
