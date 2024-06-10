Lead Games Quality Analyst
The role
We are looking to split ourQuality Analyst team and are searching for someone to partner with our current Lead. We believe QA is an essential part of development and should be involved at every step of the process. You will lead Sharkmob's QA team to ensure we can deliver a AAA game to a modern audience. Working closely within cross-functional development teams and reporting to a Producer and Engineering Manager, you'll have a direct impact on game development and strategy.
Being a Lead at SharkmobAs a Lead, we expect you to support team members by providing the resources, leadership, and tools they need to be successful.You facilitate collaboration, teamwork, and champion your team's achievements and successes. By embodying these principles, you as a leader can help develop a culture of creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement that benefits not just those you lead but also those around you, as well as Sharkmob as a studio.
We expect you to lead by example - to inspire and motivate others. You champion the studio and act as the first point of contact for your direct reports. You stand behind your team, make decisions, and act in accordance with the values of Sharkmob.
Responsibilities Ensure timely and effective delivery of QA goals within the broader project and studio.
Create, develop, analyze, and iterate on processes and strategies that ensure efficient & reliable testing plans to accurately reflect the quality of features.
Ensure bug reporting is fit-for-purpose, accurate, quality-driven, and reproducible at scale.
Lead, mentor, and develop direct reports.
Provide effective reporting and analysis of the quality team's output.
Work collaboratively with the engineering team to identify areas and features that could be automated to reduce time-consuming manual testing.
Ensure quality analysts are embedded effectively and working collaboratively within feature teams, identifying coverage gaps to ensure the team is being effectively utilized.
Most likely work with outsourced resources and their task assignment, planning, and deliverables.
Requirements Demonstrable & effective people management & leadership skills - mentoring, motivating, organizing, learning & development, and performance management.
Extensive & demonstrable experience on a shipped AAA game as a games quality assurance analyst, ideally in a Managerial or Lead-level position.
Effective communication and interpersonal skills.An understanding of discipline-specific vocabulary and pipelines.
Demonstrable experience with automated testing in a AAA games QA environment.
Extensive experience and knowledge of bug management tools, ideally JIRA.
Bonus points
Experienced in testing online or MMO-type games and having an understanding of and being able to recognize the challenges that may present.
Who we areSharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage.
