Lead Game Developer
2025-12-22
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
Our Angry Birds 2 team is looking for a Lead Game Developer to be one of the key technical pillars of the game's ongoing success. In this role, you will secure the technical health, stability, and future of one of the world's most beloved mobile games. You'll primarily focus on the most critical, cross-cutting systems, applying deep C# and Unity expertise to ensure millions of players enjoy a seamless, joyful experience every day.
You'll take end-to-end ownership of technical quality in a highly influential individual contributor role where you'll support and mentor developers, helping to shape our technical vision and culture of continuous improvement.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Taking full ownership of complex, critical live game issues to minimize player disruption and deliver fast, proactive solutions.
Driving key technical improvements across multiple areas of the game to boost performance, stability, and scalability.
Designing and developing extensions to our core systems and frameworks to enable exciting new features for the future.
Mentoring and supporting engineers across the team, setting a high bar for clean, maintainable C# code and excellent software design.
Working together with the Release Manager and other Leads to ensure our game updates are timely and meet high-quality standards.
Actively shaping the technical vision and direction for the game, including contributing to architecture and strategic technical planning.
Experience and skills we are looking for:
You have 10+ years of professional software development experience, with a significant focus on game development.
You have excellent skills in C# programming and the Unity game engine, and understand how to build and optimize for mobile games at scale.
You have a proven track record of building, shipping, and delivering successful live mobile games through multiple release cycles and updates.
You collaborate and communicate effectively, ready to drive change, initiate key initiatives, and build strong consensus across multiple teams.
You possess strong foundational knowledge in game architecture, software design patterns, and can apply SOLID principles to write high-quality, maintainable code.
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
Proven competency in successfully working with and improving legacy code of considerable complexity and scope.
Experience working with infrastructure and building helpful tooling for development teams.
Please send your CV in English.
We look forward to meeting you!
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
Jakobsbergsgatan 22
111 44 STOCKHOLM
