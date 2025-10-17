Lead Functional Architect
2025-10-17
Role Description
We are looking for an experienced Lead Functional Architect to coordinate and oversee the functional aspects of EE and software systems. The assignment involves driving technical development, improving work methodologies, and supporting tasks within the EE architecture domain. You will structure and manage functional content, translate stakeholder needs into clear requirements, and contribute to both technical and architectural roadmaps. The role requires a strong systems perspective and the ability to identify and resolve inconsistencies while maintaining a collaborative and result-oriented approach.
Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate functional architecture activities within EE and software domains
Define and manage functional requirements and dependencies across systems
Drive improvements in processes and methods for functional development
Collaborate with multiple stakeholders to align system functionality and architecture
Support roadmap planning and implementation of technical strategies
Ensure functional consistency and integration across development areas
Requirements
Master's degree in electrical or mechanical engineering, or equivalent qualification
Extensive experience in EE and software-related product development
Proven background in leadership and strategic technical roles
Strong analytical and systems-thinking capabilities
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Meriting
Experience from large-scale embedded systems development
Background in model-based systems engineering (MBSE)
Knowledge of automotive architecture frameworks
Start: 2025-10-20
Duration: Until 2026-06-30
Location: Göteborg (Sweden)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
