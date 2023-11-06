Lead Frontend Developer
We are Ascentic, a Swe-Lankan Software development partner in Colombo. Founded in 2017 to support Swedish clients with their software needs we have quickly scaled up into a stable, yet still growing, teenage company. Today we are over 100 geeky, fun-loving and ambitious Ascenders, working together to create the best workplace in Sri Lanka. We are now expanding our business in Sweden and are looking for a Lead Frontend Developers to join our company.
Our Dream Hire..
The guru who knows ins and outs of JavaScript development
A champion software developer who can design, develop, maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code
A leader who leads and drives technical direction, quality, and delivery
A mentor who guides and helps colleagues to grow by passing on personal experiences and knowledge
A geek who love to explore new technologies and is always ready to face new challenges
An advisor who provides trusted advice for the team and the customer
A coach who spread Agile best practices within the team and organization
What you need to have
At least 7-10 years of Software Engineering experience
Expert knowledge in Angular.js development
Experience in working with other JavaScript frameworks (React)
Experience in working with SQL Databases like SQL Server or NoSQL DBs
Hands-on experience in Amazon cloud platform
Sounding knowledge in modern architectural/design patterns
Experience in working in an Agile environment
Solid understanding of DevOps practices
What you'll do
Work on-site in Sweden for different consulting projects with our Swedish clients to decipher their needs and transform that into crisp and smooth digital products
Design, develop, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code
Leading and driving technical decision-making within the team
Improving the technical landscapes across the project by enforcing best practices
Providing trusted advice for your team and your customer Så ansöker du
