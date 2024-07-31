Lead Engineer Cab Special Vehicles - Umeå
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The focus for Volvo Trucks is to be the world leader in sustainable transport solutions and Special Vehicles is an important contributor to achieve that. To make this happen we need talented people onboard.
The Special Vehicles Development organization dedicated to Volvo Trucks brand in Sweden is responsible to develop low volume solutions and specific customized offers for Volvo Heavy Duty ranges (FH, FM, FMx).
Special Vehicles Development is also a major contributor to innovation project for the Volvo group with development of demo-trucks and staggered introduction of new technologies (e-mobility, automation and connectivity).
This is us, your new colleagues
We are a truly cross functional team with a mix of people from different areas; chassis, cab, electrical & wiring, software, chief project managers and also vehicle and geometrical architects.
Together we have a broad and long experience from developing Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty products. Our culture is based on trust, accountability and a business mindset and we all share the same belief that everything is possible if we do it together.
Our way of working is lean and we continuously develop and implement innovative ways of working to secure high performance in time to market, quality and reduced development costs for all our products.
Role Description
You will be responsible for the cab engineering activities within Special Vehicles Development, Umeå.
As a core member in our team, we offer you to work in an atmosphere and culture with a team spirit and can-do-attitude. For this position the main responsibilities are:
• Lead and take part of the cab design activities from concept to industrialization for Special Vehicles products and deliver technical solutions agreed with our customers
• Drive the technical dialogue with Engineering, Manufacturing, Purchasing and Suppliers/Partners
• Develop and share acquired competence and provide technical advice
• Contribute in continuous improvement activities
• Participate in business development and innovation
Education, Experience, Knowledge and Skills
For success in this role we expect you to have a university degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar technical field of study as well as work experience in the relevant field for a minimum of 7 years. You have specifically strong knowledge of design components related to the cab area such as BiW, exterior and/or interior parts. Previous experience from Volvo Trucks will be considered as a plus.
You are curious and thrive to take the lead with courage and integrity and feel comfortable working autonomously. You have the ability to build trust and to manage networking across the engineering-, manufacturing-, purchasing and sales and marketing organizations.
We find that well balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions and we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others.
If you have an open mindset to new innovative ways of working and gets energized by working close to the customer and constantly evolving to meet their needs, you might be our next colleague.
Are we a perfect match?
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise you are some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. We are eager to learn from you and you will get fantastic opportunities to learn and develop with us. So, if you are a person who is flexible, who rather see challenges as positive and is ready to take some actions? Then we hope to hear from you.
Curious and have some questions?
Please send me an email to discuss further.
Hiring Manager - Susanne Urbán, Group Manager Special Vehicles Engineering, susanne.urban.2@volvo.com
Last application date 18th of august. Due to summer vacation period we will not have any interviews before week 34.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
