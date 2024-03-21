Lead Engineer
2024-03-21
Quest Global is an organization at the forefront of innovation and one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms with deep domain knowledge and recognized expertise in the top OEMs across seven industries. We are a twenty-five-year-old company on a journey to becoming a centenary one, driven by aspiration, hunger and humility.
We are looking for humble geniuses, who believe that engineering has the potential to make the impossible, possible; innovators, who are not only inspired by technology and innovation, but also perpetually driven to design, develop, and test as a trusted partner for Fortune 500 customers.
As a team of remarkably diverse engineers, we recognize that what we are really engineering is a brighter future for us all. If you want to contribute to meaningful work and be part of an organization that truly believes when you win, we all win, and when you fail, we all learn, then we're eager to hear from you.
The achievers and courageous challenge-crushers we seek, have the following characteristics and skills:
Roles & Responsibilities:
Hands-on developer who writes high quality, secure code that is modular, functional and testable.
Create or introduce, test, and deploy new technology to optimize the service
Adapt to the technical artifact templates per the needs of the project and technology.
Contribute ideas to help ensure that required standards and processes are in place. Maintain solution and technology road maps.
Research and evaluate current and upcoming technologies and frameworks.
Contribute to all parts of the software's development including design, development, documentation, and testing.
Have strong ownership of your team's software and are deep in the maintenance characteristics, runtime properties and dependencies including hardware, operating system, and build.
Must have the ability to work in a team, with collaboration providing more cross-functionality with other internal/external team.
Must have an experience in Technology Stack: Java, Spring boot, Node.js, React/Angular, Python, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Micro services
Required Skills (Technical Competency):
Degree in Computer Science or related field
Strong foundation in algorithms, data structures and core computer science concepts.
Understands the basic engineering principles used in building and running mission critical software capabilities (security, customer experience, testing, operability, simplification, service-oriented architecture)
Evidence of working with object-oriented development and design patterns.
Proficiency in multiple modern programming languages such as Java, Spring Boot framework, Micros services,Node.js .
Design & development of Email Notification API module using cloud functions.
Experience in CI/CD pipeline and using Terraform to manage GCP infrastructure.
Understand business requirements from the API consumers and build suitable Rest APIs.
Writing Unit tests and Junit.
Strong written and verbal English communications skills.
Strong analytical and excellent problem-solving skills.
Experience working in an Agile environment.
Experience in multiple platforms' messaging components like Service bus, Event hub, Kafka, RabbitMQ.
Proficiency with cloud technologies (IaaS, PaaS, serverless technology, NoSQL databases), micro-service design, CI/CD, DevOps
Expert in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with atleast 2-3 years experience.
Establishes systems and practices to encourage workflow improvements to enhance the team
