At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continuous grow Tata Technologies Nordics AB is now looking to recruit a Lead Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Responsibilities
Design Development of Suspension System Tuneable Components- Air Spring, Coil Springs, Damper, Spring Aid, ARB
Set specification, verification requirements and integration of components to meet the performance, quality, cost and project timeline targets for components and suspension system.
Define DPR/TR and conduct design reviews. Define component test plans and review test results. Sign off PV and DV test plan.
Close coordination with CFT - System Architect and Attribute team finalise specifications and requirements.
Drive suppliers to meet the performance, quality, cost and project timeline targets requirement and document as per NPD in automotive industry
Coordinate with Suppliers, CAE, Testing Teams for detail verification and validation of requirements
Work in close collaboration with Cross functional team
Secure all deliverables and documentation as per NPD stages
Attend and support agile ceremonies
Knowledge / Experience
Bachelor Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
8-12 years' work experience with Suspension System and components like Air Spring, Coil Spring, Damper, Spring Aid, ARB
Experience NPD from concept phase development and industrialization phase development in automotive industry
Knowledge of product development stages, Technical Logical Delivery Plan
Documentation for component and system (DFMEA, Design reviews, DPR & ESOW, DV PV Plan etc)
Project management - Milestone deliveries, Cost Management for components in ownership, PPAP
Knowledge of Passenger Vehicle Suspension;
System sizing for performance, Durability and Endurance requirement for suspension components, Vehicle Dynamics Tuning parameters and Tuning Process, Material Science, Design for Manufacturing, Assembly and service, Failure Analysis and Resolution Techniques.
BOM Management EBOM and Material BOM with Team Center/KDP experience
Competence in technical specifications e.g. 2D/3D drawings, GDnT, and attribute sign off. documentation
Knowledge of Vehicle Dynamics and NVH performance validation and issue resolution is meritorious
Software Knowledge; Teamcenter/KDP, Visview, VIRA, Catia.
