Lead Electric Engineer Hoisting
2023-01-17
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Process Industries division delivers complete electrification and automation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across industries. Engineering and delivering automation solutions from device to monitoring and control make our customers get more out of their investment; digitalization solutions including collaborative operations and augmented reality help improve plant and enterprise productivity, reduce maintenance and energy costs. Our engineering, project management, services and solutions portfolio covers a wide range of industries - Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, Aluminum and Cement, Data centers and Food and Beverage.
ABB are market leaders in the Hoisting industry and we are working both to develop new systems as well as optimizing existing ones. In this position, you will be the technical lead and design authority for engineering activities related to Hoisting electric engineering projects. You will be a part of the local Electric Engineering Hoisting team in Sweden and will be responsible for electric deign and final commissioning of the hoist systems.
In this role, you will drive excellence, making technical recommendations to ensure that engineering activities are effectively executed in accordance with expectations, specifications, standards and safety requirements, while identifying improvement opportunities. You will report to the Local Engineering Manager Hoisting and be located in Västerås.
Your responsibilities
Aiding contract managers with claims related to changes in the project scope, including assessing cost and time impacts, as well as risk quantifications.
Providing technical details, costs and deliverables for sales proposals, while assisting project managers in technical reviews and discussions with customers and others.
Creating and delivering work plans, resource requirements, proposals, engineering estimates, and risk and opportunity analyses.
Resolving complex technical issues both remotely and at customer sites in Europe and elsewhere. Travels expected around 10%.
Support the commissioning activities to ensure quality, timely delivery within targeted costs. Support and coordinate commissioning activities focused on finalizing customer acceptance certification.
Developing your management and communication skills by coaching entry-level engineers, technicians and support teams.
Working and networking with engineering colleagues, disseminating best practices.
Overseeing new subcontracts and assisting the supply chain in managing subcontractors.
Your background
Minimum 5 years of experience working with large scale industry design and installation projects.
Electrical/ Mechanical engineering background or other relevant education.
Minimum 5 years of experience in servicing, maintaining, commissioning or repairing for installed base and new projects.
Experience from the mining industry is a plus, but not required.
A strong focus on safe work practices and dedication to following workplace safety guidelines.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity, and desire to learn about new technologies and will to develop new and existing services, tools and processes.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach with strong written and spoken communication skills.
Fluent in English, written and spoken alike.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting Manager, Oscar Eklundh, +46 702 636 446 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621 34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621 34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621 34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +4690-17 68 00.
You are welcome to apply the latest by January 30th. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30
