Lead Digital Modeler
2023-09-16
Assignment Description:
The consultant will work with existing interior projects in the early and late phase of the project as a
Lead Digital Modeler and lead a team of 5-18 digital modelers.
The task includes leading the team efficiently and according to Geely Designs processes and standards
to assure quality in our Digital deliveries. Resource planning and time estimation to meet the
deliveries. Keeping track of modeling status and reporting to Project Manager.
Keeping a good working spirit within the team and make sure the team is meeting up to designers and
studio engineer expectations.
Requirements:
Experience from similar work with Alias or Icem Surf within automotive business.
Need to have minimum 6-10 year of previous experience from automotive industry.
Software and IT: Alias/Alias Sub-D or Icem Surf. Teamcenter knowledge is a plus.
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Solid Surface
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
Author Viewer
Personal attributes: Fluent in English (speaking and writing), communicative, team player, responsible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-16
E-post: kalid.yunus@hookkoo.com
