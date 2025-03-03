Lead DevOps Engineer
2025-03-03
About Brink Gaming
The future of gaming belongs to those who refuse to accept limits. Here at Brink Gaming, we are a dynamic, tight-knit crew of 80+ talented individuals building a multiplayer experience like no other, putting creativity and ownership in the hands of our players. We're turning "it can't be done" into "watch us do it", combining our own proprietary in-house tech with the latest tools to make the magic happen. Ready to level up? Join us as we change the game.
About the role:
We are looking for an experienced DevOps Engineer with a passion for leadership to join our team. In this role you will take responsibility for the infrastructure of our MMO Scape. In this role you will start off by being hands on and over time build out your own DevOps team. You will take the initiative, find solutions to new problems, guide colleagues and lead by example with technical excellence.
Your day-to-day as a Lead DevOps Engineer * Taking responsibility for projects and driving technical initiatives within the planned timeframe * Being proactive in suggesting improvements to the product * Be hands in building out our infrastructure and pipelines * Build up and lead the DevOps team Supporting the team handling the following responsibilities: * Building and maintaining Kubernetes / Helm definitions / Terraform. * Managing Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure. * Creating / maintaining Azure DevOps based CI/CD pipeline for our upcoming game platform. * Managing our resources (Clusters, VMs, Databases, etc.) on Azure. * Making sure our services are running around the clock (Handle alerts) * Using existing and new monitoring tools to improve the uptime of our systems. * Building scripts to automate pipelines and processes. * Working closely with server and game teams to build and support gaming products. * Maintaining and expanding our infrastructure as code and configuration management toolset.
Requirements:
• 5+ years of experience with Azure cloud environments * 5+ years of experience with DevOps tools and release engineering * 5+ years of experience with Kubernetes * 3+ years of experience with infrastructure/pipeline as code and best practices * 3+ years of experience in leading high performing teams * Experience with infrastructure as code (Terraform) * Understanding/experience with web services, databases and relating infrastructure/architectures * Scripting skills with PowerShell / Bash * Coding skills with Golang or equivalent * Deep understanding of networking concepts, both on premises and in the cloud, i.e., load balancers, Azure Application Gateways, WAF, DNS, subnets/vnets, etc.
Personal traits:
• Proactive mindset with strong initiative to identify and solve problems * Demonstrates exceptional diligence and attention to detail * Ability to take ownership of responsibilities * Strong focus on giving and receiving constructive feedback * Good interpersonal and team-work skills * Collaborative and consensus-driven approach * Leads from the front
Our tech stack:
• Docker / Kubernetes / Helm * Terraform * ArgoCD * Azure * Azure DevOps * Grafana * PostgreSQL Ersättning
