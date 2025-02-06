Lead Developer
About Scrolleri:
Scrolleri is a design agency, specializing in Brand Asset Management. Efficient brand operations are at the heart of everything we do. We help global giants and explosive scale-ups with everything from guideline digitalization to hands-on design productions. We go to great lengths to understand, reflect, and empower the brands we work with.
We are now looking for a lead developer to join the team!
As a Lead Developer, you will play a key role in developing and maintaining our back-end and Frontend systems and infrastructure. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the needs of our users and drive the success of our products.
If you're passionate about harnessing the power of technology to form solutions that make a difference, we invite you to embark on this journey with us at Scrolleri.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the development of scalable backend systems and custom integrations using Node.js and Nest.js.
Drive the implementation and customization of Frontify SDK, enabling advanced functionalities for brand asset management.
Architect and maintain APIs for seamless interactions between Frontify and other platforms.
Troubleshoot and optimize system performance, ensuring reliability and scalability.
Stay ahead of emerging trends in tech and brand management platforms, advocating for best-fit technologies.
Qualifications:
7+ years of experience in backend development.
Strong expertise in Frontify SDK, including API customization and integration.
Deep understanding of JavaScript, TypeScript, Nest.js, and AWS.
Proven experience in designing, developing, and maintaining large-scale solutions.
Expertise in relational (PostgreSQL, MySQL) and NoSQL (MongoDB, Redis) databases.
Experience with Git, Linux, Docker, and Kubernetes.
Familiarity with testing frameworks (Jest) and CI/CD tools (GitHub Actions, Jenkins, etc.).
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to make technical decisions at a leadership level.
Fluent in English with excellent communication skills.
Nice to have:
Experience with GraphQL and serverless architectures.
Familiarity with TypeScript-based Frontend frameworks (React, Vue, etc.).
Background in brand asset management platforms or digital asset management (DAM) solutions.
Working at Scrolleri:
At Scrolleri, design and tech meet to create unique and effective solutions within brand management. We value the contributions of each individual and encourage an open and collaborative culture where everyone can grow and develop. We value kindness and do not settle for less when delivering to clients.
At Scrolleri, we believe in the strength of diversity, and we are proud to have an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued. We look forward to welcoming you to the team!
The recruitment process:
We kindly ask you to submit your resume to lisa@scrolleri.com
. Please include a link to your GitHub profile or describe a past project that you feel proud of.
We will review the applications on an ongoing basis. If your application and profile match the role, a first meet & greet interview will be scheduled to learn more about Scrolleri. Second, you will be asked to do a test project. Third, you will be meeting with the founder and lead developer to discuss the results and the role. A final meeting will be scheduled to discuss the offer and contract. Så ansöker du
