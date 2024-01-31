Lead Category Manager
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Nacka Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Nacka
2024-01-31
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Nacka
, Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables.
Are you a believer in Category Management as enabler to achieve significant sourcing improvements? Do you enjoy daily collaboration with persons from all over the world? We are now looking for two Lead Category Managers to drive global collaboration and sourcing improvements for two of our three main categories: Hydraulics, Powertrain and Hoses & Filters.
About Epiroc
Epiroc's Parts and Services divisions offering includes a complete range of services with the aim of maximizing customers' productivity. The focus is on spare parts supply, professional service, training, and support solutions such as remanufacturing, electrical infrastructure and battery conversions. The main distribution centers are in Sweden, United States and Singapore.
Your team
The Global Category Management team is a new team established in 2024 reporting to the Vice President Strategic Sourcing, Parts & Services divisions. It is a small team - currently under build up phase - with three Lead Category Managers and a manager. Being a global team, much of the collaboration will take place online using Teams. However, we will also gather on a regular basis to exchange knowledge and to develop together as a team.
Your mission
As Lead Category Manager you will lead the implementation of category management for Parts & Services divisions globally by establishing and maintaining effective collaboration forums for the category with the goal to maximize potential from global synergies while taking into consideration regional business requirements. The team is new, and you will play an important role both in developing our ways of working as well as in showing success by example - including communication and training of colleagues and stakeholders. This role is responsible for global KPI development of the category, whereas major contributions are expected to come from initiatives identified and executed by sourcing colleagues based at hubs and major customer centers.
Important focus areas the next coming years will be category strategies, frame agreements, supplier relationship management, supplier audits and CO2 emissions reduction.
As Lead Category Manager you will also represent Parts & Services divisions for the category in global Epiroc collaborations. This position reports to the Head of Global Category Management, Parts & Services divisions.
Your profile
To thrive in the role, we see that you have a university degree and a minimum of 5 years of experience of Category Management/Direct Sourcing preferably in an international environment. Previous experience managing/sourcing one or more of the following categories is considered a plus: Hydraulics, Powertrain and Hoses & Filters. You have previous experience in change management, a good sense of business understanding and a good track record of successful supplier negotiations.
We are looking for a dynamic and result oriented person with strong customer focus. You have high communication skills and personal drive, work proactively and have good analytical skills. On top of this you have a positive attitude, and you dare to think new.
You need to be able to communicate, both verbal and written, in English.
Location and travel
The location for this position is flexible between PSD Hubs and Epiroc major Customer Centers: USA (Garland, Denver) Canada (Toronto), Chile (Santiago), Sweden (Örebro, Stockholm), South Africa (Johannesburg), India (Nashik), Indonesia (Jakarta), China (Nanjing) and Australia (Perth). Critical will be your availability for regular contacts with colleagues at PSD main Hubs in Garland (Texas) and Örebro (Sweden).
Regular international travel is required with frequency depending on the business needs.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-02-20.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Lena Aronsson, Head of Global Category Management, lena.aronsson@epiroc.com
/ +46(0)72 084 2015
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71180-42221013". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Zuzana Kalivodova +420602185679 Jobbnummer
8434728