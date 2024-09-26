Lead Buyer
2024-09-26
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval is currently seeking a Lead Buyer to join our operational sourcing team at one of our main distribution centers, responsible for providing spare parts for our customers worldwide. At Alfa Laval, we are committed to overcoming challenges and driving success for our customers, employees, and the environment. We believe in the power of curiosity to ignite innovation and progress.
What you can expect
Joining our team means becoming part of a company that values innovation, collaboration, and strategic thinking. You will have the opportunity to work closely with global teams, drive impactful changes, and develop your skills in a supportive environment.
At Alfa Laval, we are dedicated to enhancing the performance of our customers' processes, striving for sustainable outcomes.
We offer an engaging and challenging position within an international, open, and collaborative environment. At Alfa Laval, we support each other's development and work together to create value for our customers. Your contributions will have a genuine impact on a sustainable future and will play a crucial role in Alfa Laval's ongoing success.
Key Responsibilities
Some key responsibilities will be to:
Manage supplier escalations from other functions and teams.
Supporting our digital transformation journey.
Participating in task forces and leading improvement activities and projects.
Supplier relationship management and monitoring and acting on their performance.
Managing inventory shortage situations in close cooperation with suppliers and other stake holders.
Lead time accuracy and price control management.
Acting as the primary liaison between distribution centers, suppliers, and our global sourcing teams.
Collaborating with operative purchasers, global sourcing, and business units to drive supply chain related strategical initiatives.
What you know
To succeed in this role, you must hold a university degree in a relevant area such as Business, Supply Chain, or Procurement, and have at least three years of experience in operational purchasing.
You are a strategic thinker who can quickly grasp complex problems and develop impactful solutions aligned with our business vision. You consider yourself a strong team player and a proactive leader with the ability to build productive networks and facilitate collaboration.
You're self-motivated, driven, and target-oriented, with the ability to work independently while contributing to team success. Having a Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma is an advantage.
This position requires fluency in Swedish and English.
Your application should include a CV, cover letter and copies relevant certificates. Selections and interviews will take place continuously throughout the application period.
Please apply through our website //www.alfalaval.com/career/ as soon as possible.
Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
