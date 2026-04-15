Lead Buyer
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Parts, Distribution and Logistics (PDL) organization in Stockholm is currently seeking a Lead Buyer to join our tactical sourcing team situated in our brand-new office in Flemingsberg, supporting one of our main distribution centers where we provide spare parts to our customers worldwide. At Alfa Laval, we are committed to overcoming challenges and driving success for our customers, employees, and the environment. We believe in the power of curiosity to ignite innovation and progress.
This is a fixed-term position until September 2027, covering a parental leave.
What you can expect
Joining our team means becoming part of a company that values innovation, collaboration, and strategic thinking. You will have the opportunity to work closely with global teams, drive impactful changes, and develop your skills in a supportive environment.
At Alfa Laval, we are dedicated to enhancing the performance of our customers' processes, striving for sustainable outcomes.
As a Lead Buyer, you take ownership of a commodity area and its supplier interactions and drive improvements across our global supply chain. The role is highly varied with no two cases being the same and you'll work closely with suppliers, sourcing teams, and internal stakeholders to solve challenges, strengthen relationships, and secure long-term performance. You play a key role in strategic initiatives while also navigating day-to-day operational priorities, with the freedom to shape your own workday and find your own ways to deliver results
Key Responsibilities
Manage supplier escalations from other functions and teams.
Support our digital transformation journey.
Participate and lead supply chain related improvement activities and projects.
Supplier relationship management and performance development.
Managing inventory shortage situations in close cooperation with suppliers and other stakeholders.
Lead time accuracy and price control management.
Acting as the primary liaison between distribution centers, suppliers, and our global sourcing teams.
Collaborating with operative purchasers, global sourcing, and business units to drive supply chain related strategic initiatives.
About you
To succeed in this role, we see that you hold a university degree in a relevant field such as Business, Supply Chain, or Procurement, and have at least three years of experience in tactical or strategic purchasing. You are a strategic thinker who can quickly grasp complex problems and develop impactful solutions aligned with our business vision. You consider yourself a strong team player and a proactive leader with the ability to build productive networks and facilitate collaboration. You're self-motivated, driven, and target-oriented, with the ability to work independently while contributing to team success. Good working knowledge of Excel is essential.
This position requires fluency in Swedish and English.
For more information, contact:
Max Casselfelt, Team Manager,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact
Axel Schäring, Akademikerna,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible and no later than April 30th, 2026. Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email. Applications with a personal letter will be given priority over applications submitted with only a résumé.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of Alfa Laval's commitment to a safe and healthy workplace, alcohol and drug testing is applied during the pre-employment process.
#LI-RG1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Separatornvägen 1, Huddinge (visa karta
)
141 49 HUDDINGE Kontakt
Contact
Alfa Laval regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com Jobbnummer
9857304