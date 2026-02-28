Lead Business Controller
We are looking for a Lead Business Controller for a company in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 5 months contract to begin with. This role can be remote 50% and onsite in Västerås 50%.
Your role and responsibilities:
We are looking for an engaged and analytically strong Lead Business Controller who will take the overall controller responsibility for our corporate and support functions. In this role, you will work closely with functional leaders acting as a trusted advisor and ensuring that financial performance, planning, and forecasting are both accurate and forward-looking. Your work will directly support our clients long-term goals and contribute to a more efficient, sustainable and a data driven organization.
As a person you thrive in a collaborative setting and can communicate effectively with colleagues at all levels. You enjoy variation in day-to-day tasks and are comfortable managing change. You possess a proactive approach to problem-solving and a focus on supporting your colleagues and the business.
Some of your key responsibilities will include:
• Financial Reporting: Ensure accuracy of income statement, balance sheet and cash flow as well as compliance with accounting standards. Preparation and coordinating management reports such as performance reports, financial statement commentaries, and other recurring analyses on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual basis.
Financial Closing: Full responsibility for the monthly, quarterly, and annual closing processes to ensure accurate and timely reporting, including management reporting.
Budgeting & Forecasting: Coordinate, prepare, monitor, and follow-up budgets and forecasts for central functions.
Financial analysis: Track, follow-up, and report function costs, identifying opportunities for cost efficiency gains and improvements. Proactively enhance the efficiency of financial workflows.
Coordination: Ensure efficient coordination of financial activities across multiple departments, aligning business goals with financial targets.
This position is based in Västerås. A hybrid setup is applied, allowing you to work 2-3 days per week from home if preferred.
Qualifications for the role
• You are highly skilled in controlling, planning, and analysis.
• You bring approximately 10 years of experience working as a controller or other relevant finance role.
• You enjoy building relationships and collaborating with a wide range of business stakeholders.
• You are passionate about smart applications, digital solutions, and data-driven decision making.
• You have advanced Excel skills and experience with financial systems and tools.
• You hold a Bachelor's degree in Finance & Business Administration or a similar field.
• You communicate comfortably in both Swedish and English, with excellent communication skills
This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This position is based in Västerås. A hybrid setup is applied, allowing you to work 2-3 days per week from home if preferred.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
