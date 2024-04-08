Launch Director
Northvolt Ett AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-04-08
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a experienced Launch Director to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Factory Launch team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in industrializing a product and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job:
As part of your scope as a Launch Director at Northvolt, you will 3ork closely with the project sponsor, cross-functional teams, and assigned launch managers to plan and develop scope, deliverables, required resources, work plan, and timing for new initiatives. Furthermore, you will manage program and project teams for optimal return-on-investment, and coordinate/delegate cross-project initiatives. Thirdly, you will develop and manage budgets for projects and be accountable for delivering against established business goals/objectives .
The objectives of the role include delivering launch projects on time within cost and time, as well as developing and owning strategic product launch plans. Secondly, the aim is for you to be the factory operations interface to the Customer Program manager. You will need to ensure that process equipment and product Design meet manufacturability at a steady state. You will also need to ensure that equipment is installed, commissioned, qualified and ramped up as well as ensure that product and equipment modifications are integrated on time.
The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
A relevant university degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar). Engineering degree is preferred but not required.
10+ years working experience of relevant industrial experience of product launch, operational excellence and/or factory ramp-ups.
Project management experience in a demanding industrial environment.
Must have worked in multicultural environment.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Track record as Industrialization or Program Director driving complex project elements in design and execution.
Experience of launching products
Bonus points for:
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
Perform machine and process capability studies and lead the team members on SPC and quality process release activities.
Development and implementation of quality procedures and instructions
Introduction and implementation of IATF 16949 audit
Taking a part in internal audit and release process audit
Performing manufacturing process audits
Participation in product audits problem solving
Embrace risk based thinking within the team. Report and mitigate safety relevant issues within the team in the appropriate system.
Train production and process quality employees and support development of production documentation, e.g. SOPs
Be part of equipment commissioning team and deliver acceptance testing and qualification milestones of new process equipment and installation of additional production lines
The person we are looking for is a team player, curious and eager to learn. A background within battery, materials testing, materials science and materials engineering is very good to have. Especially the ability to manage method development and experience with validation.
Education/Experience
MSc degree in Chemistry/Manufacturing/Engineering
5+ years of relevant work experience in similar role within high volume assembly/production, e.g., pharma, mining, food, metallurgy
Knowledge about FMEA, Control Plan, PPAP, SPC, MSA, Risk Management, Data analysis with statistical tools, drawings and special characteristics
Knowledge of basic problem solving process, 8D, 5Why, Ishikawa, Pareto
Knowledge of quality requirements and standards of the automotive industry (IATF 16949:2016, VDA standards)
Additional Skills (Desired, but not Required)
Experience in crystallization or calcination process
Certified six sigma professional green or black belt
Internal auditor certification for ISO9001 or VDA6.3
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and results driven
Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office, experienced in using data analysis software, e.g. Minitab
An eye for detail
Expert in non-conformity management and 8D
Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), https://northvolt.com/
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8596152