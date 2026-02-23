Laboratory Technician
2026-02-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Lund
I am looking for a laboratory techician our customer in Göteborg.
You will provide hands-on laboratory support and contribute to the smooth operation of the laboratory work by preparing samples, performing analyses, maintaining laboratory materials, and assisting the R&D team to ensure high-quality and timely progress in product development initiatives.
This is a consultant assignment from mid of March until end of December 2026 in the chemical industry.
Reponsibilities
Support the R&D team by preparing and handling samples, conducting chemical analyses, and
maintaining lab materials and inventory. Coordinate supply procurement, ensure the lab is organized
and well-stocked, and assist with ingredient mixing, solution preparation, testing, and documentation.
Follow all safety protocols for handling chemicals, contributing to an efficient and safe laboratory
environment that enables timely progress in product development.
Your profile
A post-secondary degree in natural sciences (such as chemistry, biology, or a related field), or an
equivalent combination of relevant education and practical laboratory experience.
A collaborative and supportive team player who finds fulfillment in assisting others and contributing to
shared successes. Resilient under pressure, demonstrates initiative and possesses problem-solving
skills, approaching challenges with a structured and methodical mindset. Effective communication
ensures alignment across the team, enabling cohesive progress toward common objectives and
project milestones.
Please apply by registering your CV here on our website. Click on the "Ansök" button to the right. It is our recommendation that you register as much information as possible and that you attach a complete CV-document. Please check that your correct e-mail address is registered.
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73
