Laboratory Engineer
2026-02-04
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Laboratory Engineer to join a collaborative laboratory team working with product testing and material performance within the consumer goods industry. The role combines practical lab work with analysis and method development, with a strong focus on improving product quality and performance through structured testing.
Job DescriptionParticipate in innovation initiatives, value engineering, and business support activities.
Plan and execute laboratory tests on development products and solutions.
Analyze and statistically evaluate test results.
Document, present, and report results, including clear recommendations to stakeholders.
Develop, evaluate, and validate new laboratory methods.
RequirementsPrevious experience working in a laboratory environment.
Experience with statistical analysis.
Good communication and documentation skills in English.
Comfortable working with a variety of laboratory methods, tasks, and processes.
Ability to combine practical and theoretical work in a fast-paced environment.
Nice to haveTechnical university degree (material engineering or chemistry engineering is beneficial).
Experience from innovation projects, value engineering, or similar improvement-driven work.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
