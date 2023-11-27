Laboratory Engineer

NorthX Biologics Matfors AB
2023-11-27


NorthX Biologics is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization that offer services and support in the development and manufacturing of biologics used in vaccines, gene therapy and other advanced applications. We have a long tradition of pharmaceutical manufacturing and have been manufacturing GMP biologics since 1992. In 2021 we were recognised as a national innovation hub for advanced therapeutics and vaccines and have expanded our development capabilities to serve our clients. This includes a new development organisation with cutting edge laboratories and technologies.

We are now looking for a Laboratory Engineer to join our Analytics team for the period of one year, at our Stockholm site, with starting date at the earliest convenience.

You will be supporting the team in the development of a broad range of analytical methods, including Cell based assay, Immuno-assays and HPLC. You will be planning, executing, and reporting experiments to develop robust and reproducible methods that can be validated for GMP. Industrial and GMP experience is meriting.

Technical skills that are meriting are listed below.
• Cell Culture using aseptic techniques.
Molecular biology methods (gels, ELISA, qPCR, etc.)
HPLC protein analysis
Basic microbiology
Validation experience

Examples of daily work tasks:
Planning, executing, analysing and reporting of experiments
Develop and troubleshoot protocols and methods
Support with analytical testing
Participate in method transfer for GMP validation
Provide expertise to other departments


The nature of the position is extensively hands-on in the laboratory, but also includes documenting and writing. A calm, rigorous and focused approach to experimental work is critical to succeed in this role. You must be able to demonstrate strong written and verbal communication skills and be fluent in English. A minimum of basic Swedish is required. We are small and highly collaborative group, and you are expected to bring a positive force to the team and be prepared to assist where needed.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-22
E-post: karin.sundin@nxbio.com

Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "NBS2311".

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

NorthX Biologics Matfors AB
Gunnar Asplunds Alle 16
171 69  SOLNA

NorthX Biologics AB

Akademikerna
Isabel Edström
isabel.edstrom@nxbio.com

8291259

