Laboratory Assistant
Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag / Laborantjobb / Göteborg Visa alla laborantjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-15
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We are currently looking for a Laboratory Assistant to support laboratory and packaging testing activities within a growing R&D environment. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys practical laboratory work and wants to gain hands-on experience in a dynamic and innovative setting. We welcome both junior candidates who are eager to learn and individuals with previous laboratory experience.
About the role
As a Laboratory Assistant, you will provide essential support to laboratory operations and packaging validation activities. Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
Preparing samples, materials, and simple test setups according to established procedures
Supporting routine laboratory testing under supervision
Ensuring correct labeling, handling, and organization of samples
Assisting with packaging testing activities, including torque, MVTR, and mechanical tests
Preparing samples for pouch and can validation studies
Setting up testing equipment and supporting test execution
Cleaning, organizing, and preparing laboratory equipment for use
Supporting the maintenance of test rigs and laboratory instruments
Recording test results, observations, and maintaining accurate documentation
Entering data into laboratory systems and logbooks according to standard procedures
About you
We are looking for someone who:
Has an interest in laboratory work, testing, and quality-related activities
Is eager to learn and develop new skills in a laboratory environment
Is detail-oriented and able to follow instructions and established procedures
Has good organizational skills and enjoys working in a structured environment
Is fluent in English, both spoken and written
Has previous laboratory, production, quality control, or testing experience, which is considered an advantage but not a requirement
Has experience working with packaging testing equipment or documentation systems, which is considered meritorious
Enjoys working both independently and as part of a team
Contact information
We review applications on an ongoing basis. If you are selected for the next step in the process, you will be contacted for an initial telephone interview.
If you have questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Adal Burhan – Adal.Burhan@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding your registration, please contact our support team at:info@adecco.se
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se
Ullevigatan 19 (visa karta
)
411 40 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Adecco Kontakt
Adal Burhan adal.burhan@adecco.se Jobbnummer
10003809