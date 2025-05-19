Lab Technician
Take the opportunity to relocate to Boden and join the green industrial revolution. At Stegra, we offer full relocation support and the chance to be part of building Sweden's first fossil-free steel plant. You'll work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your skills drive real change. If you're looking for a future-proof career and want to make a difference - Stegra and Boden are ready for you.
About Stegra
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a strong ambition to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. With plans to employ approximately 1,500 people by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals in Boden. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
Lab Technician
The Site Laboratory Technician for quality & metalurgy in steel operations, plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality and efficiency of the steel manufacturing process. This position involves conducting a wide range of mechanical, chemical, and metallurgical tests on samples, ensuring that testing and analysis are accurate, timely, and compliant with industry standards.
Key Responsibilities
Ensure compliance with safety, environmental, and quality protocols.
Conduct mechanical, chemical, and metallurgical tests (ISO, DIN, JIS, ASTM), including tensile, hardness, impact, chemical testing, and SEM analysis.
Prepare and program samples using CNC machining and robotic systems.
Calibrate and maintain testing equipment for accuracy and reliability.
Maintain a clean and safe lab environment.
Record and analyze test data, reporting deviations or non-conformities.
Collaborate with production, quality, and maintenance teams for timely reporting.
Complete tasks assigned by the manager.
Experience & qualifications
Experience in mechanical or industrial laboratory environments preferred.
Familiarity with international testing standards (ISO, ASTM, JIS, DIN).
Knowledge of CNC machining, robotic systems, and metallurgical tools is a plus.
Experience with acids and steel industry standards is advantageous.
Holds an EU category B driving licence.
Skills & attributes
Strong safety awareness and ability to lift and handle up to 25 kg.
Proficient with testing equipment, data analysis, and calibration procedures.
Ability to troubleshoot equipment issues independently.
Excellent communication in English; Swedish is a plus.
Effective team player with digital reporting proficiency.
What we offer
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
Work location: Boden, northern Sweden.
Relocation support available.
The positions will be filled on an ongoing basis throughout the spring and fall.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry! Så ansöker du
