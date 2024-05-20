Lab Engineer
2024-05-20
Join us!
This assignment is within Husqvarna shared R&D and the department of Physical & Durability Specialist Lab. As a specialist department within shared R&D we provide advanced testing, validation and analysis in a number of competence areas such as structural dynamics, acoustics, EMC & packaging.
Role Overview:
As a lab engineer within Physical & Durability Specialist lab you will have a key role both within the department as well as a coordinator towards the rest of the Husqvarna R&D organization. In your daily work you will handle multiple internal Husqvarna contacts as well as external international contacts. You will document and coordinate certificate applications according to internal processes. You will also be involved in other administrative tasks and will have the possibility to expand your area of responsibility.
You will be responsible for the internal coordination and management of the Outdoor Noise Directive (OND) application process with external partners like RISE, SMP and Horiba Mira. This includes overseeing OND production control and administering calibration processes, both internally and externally.
Your duties will also involve document registration and life cycle management, conducting sound measurements according to OND standards, and writing technical reports. Additionally, you will work on developing internal processes, administering laboratory operations, and implementing improvements.
Furthermore, you will support the department manager and Competence area leader for Certification (CAL-Certification) during internal and external audits, ensuring that all requirements are met efficiently.
Who We're Looking For:
• Engineering degree.
• The right mindset and an aptitude for administrative tasks is needed.
• Ability to read and interpret advanced technical documentation such as international validation standards.
• Fluent in both Swedish and English
• Be able to navigate in a complex company environment and handle multiple contact points and tasks simultaneously. (With relevant guidance from senior colleagues)
• A way of working that is thorough and goal oriented with the ability to understand the importance of details.
• Well organized and strive for structure.
• Laboratory experience within NVH is meritorious
Apply Today:
If you're a committed team player, eager to learn, and ready to make a significant impact on a dynamic team, we'd love to receive your application. Husqvarna is dedicated to empowering all employees, offering career development opportunities that foster our staff's best professional selves.
Does this sound like an interesting role that you would like to know more about? Welcome with your application or contact us if you have any questions about the position. Patrik.zander@husqvarnagroup.com
(recruiting manager) erica.lindau@husqvarnagroup.com
(recruiter)
What happens after you apply? In this process, we continuously evaluate applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. If you are not selected to proceed further, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange.
