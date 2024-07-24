Lab Engineer
2024-07-24
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups!
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of this?
We are now looking for a
Lab Engineer
At the Battery Competence Center in Husqvarna, our laboratory is dedicated to the specialized testing of batteries. With a team of highly skilled and diverse engineers, we are committed to advancing battery technology, ensuring reliability, and enhancing safety. As the demand for efficient and sustainable power solutions continues to grow, our mission is to deliver precise and comprehensive testing services that support Husqvarna's innovative battery-powered products.
Our laboratory department is currently experiencing significant growth, fueled by the rising demand for our expertise. This expansion presents a unique opportunity for you to play a pivotal role in shaping our future. We encourage you to bring your unique perspective and help redefine the role of a lab engineer. You'll have the chance to collaborate with various departments across an international context, fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment.
The position is based in Huskvarna, but our laboratory facilities located in both Sweden and Germany. We welcome applications from all talented individuals who are excited to join our growing team, regardless of gender. Your contributions will help drive innovation and make a meaningful impact on the field of battery technology.
The role
As a Lab Engineer specializing in battery pack testing, you will play a crucial role in our laboratory, contributing to the development and execution of comprehensive testing procedures for various types of battery pack. You will work in our New Product Development for introducing new battery packs and be responsible for how and what to be tested. Along that you will also execute the test that you have specified. The work task has a wide variety and spans over several disciplines. But below are some key points of how your day might look like.
Develop new test specifications, execute them, analyzing the result and finalize by writing test reports and report the result to stakeholder.
You will work on testing the functions and properties of Li-ion battery packs. This includes, but is not limited to, testing:
Long term testing
Environmental testing in climate chambers
Testing of PCB parameters and safety features
Testing of battery algorithms
Validation of software functions as seen from the product
Collaborate on the continuous improvement project within the team, encompassing various tasks and responsibilities such as:
Adding and refining of test cases
Responsible/Included in equipment investments projects
Improving internal processes for the test and verification team.
Calibration of equipment
Analyze and review requirements
Investigating and analyzing quality related issues and being responsible for performing test on various maintenance issues.
Due to the nature within the role description, the positioned requires physical presence at the laboratory in Huskvarna. The lab engineer will report to the Test & Verification manager.
Who are you
We are looking for a college to join our team, a person with drive, curiosity, flexibility that don't fear the unknown. You can self-manage and can work in a structured way based on the plan that you define. We see that you are communicative and like sharing knowledge and techniques within the team and other departments. You possesses prior experience in safety related work and understand the difficulties that can arise in a laboratory settings.
Besides this we see that you have a:
MSc/BSc in Electronic / Mechatronics or other relevant fields
Experience in system testing of products containing both HW and SW
Experience in laboratory equipment's such as Oscilloscope, Multimeters, temperature logging, Climate chambers, power supplies, loads etc.
Proven skill in troubleshooting
Proven skills in creating test plans and test report
Prior experience in working with CAN/URT or other communication protocol.
Proficiency in English (written and spoken)
Minimum of 3-5 years of experience within laboratory work
The following is meritorious:
Experience and interest in battery cell technology
Proven experience in Six sigma and data analytics
Your application
Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
