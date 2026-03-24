Lab Assistant- Technical Lab
Academic Work Sweden AB / Biomedicinjobb / Lund Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Lund
2026-03-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a structured and technically interested Lab Assistant to join our client's team. This role is ideal for someone with experience from a technical or electronics-focused lab who enjoys combining hands-on work with administrative tasks.
About the role
This role involves direct support to engineers, ensuring instruments are ready for use, and managing essential logistical processes. You will work closely with engineers and support daily lab operations as well as administrative processes
You are offered:
A consulting assignment for 6 months, with opportunities for direct employment with the client afterward, where there are good internal career opportunities for those who demonstrate drive and commitment.
Work tasks
This role involves managing lab equipment, supporting calibration processes, and handling logistical tasks to ensure smooth lab operations and customer scheduling.
Support engineers locating instruments and equipment
Calibrate instruments and complete calibration certificates
Carry out basic troubleshooting and minor repairs of equipment
Manage shipping logistics for instrument calibration (quotes, POs, packing, monitoring)
Maintain and organize instrument stock, inventory database, and calibration documentation
Schedule and re-schedule EMC customers
Handle EMC projects within system
We are looking for
Completed upper secondary school diploma, preferably in technology or a similar field.
Has a strong technical interest and enjoys hands-on work
Has experience with administrative tasks and working in different systems
Ability to create and maintain structure
Good social skills for interacting with engineers and customers
It is meritorious if you have
Interest in technology
Previous experience of similar practical work, for example in a laboratory, workshop, technical service, or logistics
Experience with calibration or handling measurement instruments
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Orderly
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JW8U42". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9816474