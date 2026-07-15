Lab Assistant
MultiMind Holding AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Helsingborg
, Växjö
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Junior Lab Assistant to join a global FMCG company in Gothenburg, Sweden.
In this role, you will support the laboratory team with routine testing, sample preparation, equipment handling, and documentation. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to gain hands-on laboratory experience in a collaborative and innovative environment.
Key Responsibilities
Prepare samples, materials, and basic test setups following established procedures.
Support routine laboratory testing under the guidance of senior team members.
Assist with packaging testing, including torque, MVTR, and mechanical testing.
Prepare samples for pouch and can validation activities.
Clean, organize, and maintain laboratory equipment.
Record test results accurately and enter data into laboratory systems.
Follow laboratory procedures and documentation standards.
Qualifications
Degree or ongoing studies in Chemistry, Biology, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, or a related scientific field.
Previous laboratory experience through work, internships, or university projects is an advantage.
Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills.
Ability to follow procedures and work effectively as part of a team.
Good communication skills in English.
Assignment Details
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Contract: Temporary
Working Hours: Full-time (40 hours/week)
Seniority Level: Junior
If you ́re interested in this opportunity or would like to learn more, we ́d love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Kungsgatan 66 111 22 Stockholm Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Saeeda Mahmoud 0708152782 Jobbnummer
10003416