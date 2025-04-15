Kravanalytiker Esap
Senior Business Analyst - EU Regulatory IT Projects
We are currently looking for an experienced requirements analyst to support a regulatory project involving the implementation of European Union directives within the financial sector. The role involves managing and translating complex regulatory requirements into functional and technical solutions in a highly collaborative environment.
About the Assignment
You will play a key role in ensuring that regulatory requirements are effectively interpreted, prioritized, and implemented across the client's IT systems. The project focuses on adapting internal processes and technical infrastructure in accordance with evolving EU financial legislation. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including IT architects, project managers, developers, and business stakeholders.
Main Responsibilities
Gather, structure, and document business and technical requirements related to EU regulatory frameworks
Facilitate ongoing dialogue between IT teams and business units to ensure shared understanding of needs and expectations
Support test activities during and after development phases to validate implemented functionality
Assist the IT architect in developing scalable and compliant system solutions
Work alongside the project manager to coordinate activities, timelines, and dependencies across different stakeholder groups
Contribute with deep insight into reporting workflows, data publication, and integration mechanisms
Ensure compliance with internal and external standards, especially those related to reporting, security, and operational integrity
Mandatory Requirements
Minimum 7 years of experience as a business analyst or requirements analyst in complex IT environments
At least 3 years of recent experience working within the financial sector
Demonstrated involvement in complex IT projects-please provide examples of at least two projects within the past five years where you led requirements work in collaboration with business and development stakeholders
Solid experience working agile
Academic background in IT, systems science, or equivalent practical knowledge
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, verbally and in writing
Preferred Qualifications
Multiple years of experience working within government agencies or public sector projects
Familiarity with SAFe or other scaled agile frameworks
Prior involvement in projects aligned with EU financial regulations, such as the Transparency Directive, Short Selling Regulation, or Prospectus Regulation
Background in projects managing large volumes of data
Experience from environments with a strong focus on information security and cybersecurity compliance
Assignment Details
Start date: 2025-05-05
Duration: 24 months from contract signature, with an extension option of 1 + 1 years
Workload: 100%
Location: Primarily on-site in Stockholm with some flexibility for remote work
Notice period: 1 month mutual notice
To Apply
Please submit your application through the designated system including:
An up-to-date CV in Swedish (Word format)
A completed competence matrix
Your hourly rate (including any overhead)
Your availability to start
A clear motivation statement explaining why you're a strong match for this assignment-refer to relevant projects, roles, education, and personal strengths
Note: Interviews may be conducted to confirm qualifications. Assignment terms are based on the framework agreement in place. Please refer to the example contract for additional details.
Application deadline: 2025-04-17
About Rasulson Consulting
