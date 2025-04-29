Knowledge Engineer
2025-04-29
About us...
We are on the journey to consolidate the digital capabilities and business processes at Retail Concept across the leadership areas IKEA Retail Experience, Brand & Marketing, Learning and Development and Expansion. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change and development, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things so IKEA can be an even better home furnishing retailer in the future.
The main responsibility areas in the Retail Concept Operations (RCO) following the new Inter IKEA operating model are
• Retail processes End-to-End
• Digital capability areas
• IKEA.com and IKEA.net channels
• ROSS
In short, the responsibility areas are described below
Retail processes End-to-End: The retail process is to describe how IKEA work with retail throughout that value chain. It start with our identity, the range. How the we manufacture and supply the range to the franchisees and then how to communicate, sell and customer fulfillment. The process indirectly defines the capabilities IKEA need and at least half of the process and capabilities is defined and managed by the franchisees.
Digital capability areas: It is the different capabilities the support retail concept and consist of both subject matter experts, process people but also the digital tools as needed. Tools as currently provided are for example IKEA Digital Design System Skapa, IKEA Knowledge graph, Visa Retail Guidance, Range Selection Tool etc..
IKEA.com and IKEA.net channels: Is the external brand building top domain of IKEA online. It is not the sales channel that sit on the franchisee side, but the rather the part that explain for the customer audience of who we are.
Retail Operation Solution and Support (ROSS): It is the combined upper funnel of IKEA.com retail websites as mainly contracted by IKEA IT AB but also the lower funnel of customer checkout, payment, order orchestration, fulfillment, finance, customer support and supply. This is a combination of capabilities from Supply and the Microsoft 365 Dynamics Enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform provided as a service to most of the non INGKA franchisees.
The job as Knowledge engineer is an software engineering assignment in the context of semantic technologies for Retail Concept ontology domain fitting our part of the reality into the IKEA context.
About you...
You believe that creating great digital products means that they are fit for purpose and software engineering is a mean for supporting the business. You have extensive experience in software engineering where you have worked hands-on with semantic technologies for at least 3 years. You are also used to work together with
architecture and other engineers and you are curios to learn new things. As knowledge engineer and as part of the IKEA knowledge graph context, you must have a big interest of have to digitalize knowledge that normally sit in people heads into scalable knowledge that can be used by machines. You are also used to work in agile teams with high autonomy.
In addition, we believe that you:
• Minimum 7 years of software development experience
• Minimum 3 years of hands-on working with semantic technologies
• Experience with RDFS, OWL, SHACL, and SKOS for ontology modeling, validation, and controlled vocabularies in semantic systems.
• Proficient in using RDF modeling tools (we use Metaphactory) for knowledge graph development and management.
• Experience in customizing modeling tools to meet specific business needs, including adding new functionalities and integrations
• Hands-on experience with graph databases (we use RDF Fox)
• Understanding of graph-based data models and their application in semantic systems.
• Strong knowledge regarding querying, reasoning over rule-based data, and optimizing queries for faster processing and efficient data retrieval (we use Datalog)
• Deep understanding of SPARQL, the query language for RDF data, with the ability to craft complex queries to extract and manipulate data from RDF-based knowledge graphs.
• Ensure high performance and scalability of knowledge graph systems through optimization techniques
• Experience in agile and domain-driven product development
As a knowledge engineer, you will
• Be the bridge from the more abstract IKEA ontology model into the runtime data graph by continuously improve and optimize it
• Work together with ontology modelers, data engineers, business SME 's regarding making sure that reasoning, rule-engine, inferencing logic, data pipelines optimize the data graph for our consumers.
• Work together with the central IKEA Knowledge graph team and the other Inter IKEA domains (such as Range and Supply)
• Work together in a highly cross-functional agile teams following regular scrum ceremonies
• Ensure modularize, scale, integration while meeting resiliency, performance, reusability, along with business and architecture goals
• Contribute to adoption of design patterns, efficient usage of cross-cutting technology platforms and solutions to reuse across product teams in the domain to enable efficiency and avoid unnecessary duplications.
• Contribute to the exploration and further development of new technologies to improve system performance and reliability and position stack evolution in the architecture strategic roadmaps.
• Create detailed technical documentation for knowledge graph solutions and customizations.
• Work closely with stakeholders to align technical implementations with business goals.
• Follow existing engineering practices and implement those.
Additional Information
This position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is located in Malmö, Sweden. Some travel will be required.
Please send your application - CV in English latest 12th of May 2025. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you want to work at IKEA and why you would be a good fit for this role.
In this role you will be reporting to the Software Engineering Manager. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea System Service AB Jobbnummer
9310218