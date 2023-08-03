Knowledge Engineer - Ikea Knowledge Graph
2023-08-03
About us
We are on a journey to consolidate the digital capabilities at Retail Concept across the leadership areas IKEA Retail Experience, Brand & Marketing, Learning and Development and Expansion. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change and development, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things so IKEA can be an even better home furnishing retailer in the future.
The main products in the digital capability area are:
IKEA digital design system - Skapa
Digital retail experiences - Visa
IKEA knowledge graph (customer and co-worker)
IKEA.com global
IKEA.net for co-worker learning
Cornerstone learning solutions
SEO & Domain
Common web
These products cover the digital conceptual frame for IKEA.com, the co-worker serving information for Inter IKEA group and all franchisees on IKEA.net and Inter IKEA group internal web (IKEA Home) on inter.ikea.net.
About you
You believe that creating great digital products means that they are fit for purpose and that technical engineering is a mean for supporting the business. You have experience in semantic web practitioner to join our ranks to build an innovative IKEA Knowledge Graph ecosystem and fulfil a variety of use cases with the help of machine-readable IKEA knowledge. You will be working on creating knowledge graph schema definitions shaping ontologies and taxonomies and making sure that they are of quality. As knowledge engineer in the knowledge graph digital product area, you will work together with lead ontologist, engineering leaders, software engineers and data engineers in an enabling tech area, but you must also have an interest in the IKEA concept, understand brand and commerciality as the graph is an enabling capability for both customer and co-worker solutions such as IKEA.com/retail and internal learning solutions.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Minimum 3 years of hands-on knowledge engineering work
Experience and excellence in W3C standards like RDF, OWL, and SKOS, SPARQL
Experience in ontology modelling
Experience with graph databases, Triple Stores are preferred and Labelled Property Graphs are a plus
Experience in data mapping tools such as RML/R2RML
Experience with Python/Java libraries for RDF (such as RDFLib or Jena)
Experience working with GitHub
Know-how on applying SHACL or any other quality assurance means
Teamwork skills in English and in a remote setup.
Ability to encourage simplicity, efficiency, ownership and accountability
Ability to change direction as appropriate based on new ideas, approaches, and strategies
Ability to collaborate with others (including virtual) such as team members, stakeholders and suppliers to achieve goals
Good ability to communicate technical concepts and processes clearly at an appropriate level to team members, stakeholders and suppliers
As knowledge engineer, you will:
Develop the ontology-schema in a team of other knowledge engineering specialists but also close to the business domains as the originating IKEA knowledge sit there.
Work with scripting, reasoning engines, data mapping and cleaning.
Develop high-quality software design and architecture in accordance with good practices and agreed standards, such as security, performance, integration patterns, to ensure delivery according to requirements and compliance.
Work in agile teams in the knowledge graph product, in a DevOps setup. "You build and you run it".
Deliver tests, performance analysis and creation of functional/feature specifications to improve the knowledge graph product and service delivery.
Provide support and guidance as needed to consumers and other engineers encouraging good practices.
Develop and adopting different engineering patterns in the knowledge graph product development.
It is a full time position (40h/week). Travel may be required in the future. The position is located in Malmö, Sweden. Note that no relocation support is offered for this position. If you have questions about the vacancy, please contact Ian Blackwood (ian.blackwood1@inter.ikea.com
)
Please send your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English by Wednesday 16th August 2023. We will assess and interview candidates continuously as the applications come in.
This position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is located in Malmö, Sweden. Some travel will be required. In this role you will be reporting to the Software Engineering Manager.
Please send your CV in English latest, Wednesday 16th August 2023.
