Kitchen Sales Co-Worker, Ikea Bäckebol

At IKEA, we're selling kitchens like never before. Lots of customers have experienced our range and service. And the low price. More and more people are discovering that the kitchen store at IKEA is the best kitchen store you can make. It opens up opportunities. Now we need more people to plan and sell kitchens in our kitchen departments at IKEA Bäckebol and in our Plan & Order Points (Kungsgatan and Frölunda). Maybe you're the one we're looking for!
Why we'll love you
We are looking for someone who has a great interest in sales and who is good at creating trusting relationships and world-class customer meetings. It is an advantage if you are structured and think several steps ahead. You need to be able to manage your computer and your calculator.
At IKEA, we live our values and it's important that you share them with us for us to enjoy each other's company. We value each other and encourage each other's ideas, thoughts and efforts. For us it is together that we succeed, we help each other, contribute to creating a fantastic community and work as a team. Together we can reach unimaginable heights! And at the same time have fun at work!
Swedish and English in speech and writing are requirements. Other languages, such as Arabic, are seen as a great advantage. At IKEA, people from 60 different countries work, and together we speak 49 different languages.
A driver's license is also a requirement, as home visits to customers may occur in the course of work.
Last, but not least, we would also like you to have leadership experience or show a curiosity to develop your leadership skills together with us at IKEA.
A day in your life with us
In the role of a sales co-worker in our kitchen departments, you will have the opportunity to help our customers and lead them through the entire buying process - from choosing doors, finding smart technical solutions and creating floor plans to making decisions about how the kitchen should be installed. Sounds complicated? Don't worry, if you have a passion for sales, customers and a desire to develop, we will teach you everything you need to help the customer through all the steps. It includes three weeks of kitchen training and a full-pay introduction together with experienced colleagues. Great, right?
Once you've completed our kitchen training, it's time to meet customers and contribute to the customer's journey from kitchen dream to dream kitchen. Customers are booked in for an initial planning meeting with you. Expert as you are, you present one smart solution after another based on our product range and different service offerings. You probably won't finish in one meeting, but will book a follow-up meeting IRL or digitally. You are responsible for your own customers from dream to detailed planning and on to ordering and finally purchase.
We know that selling kitchens can seem complicated; There are mathematics, technology, water and sewage, appliances and ergonomics. But you should know that there are plenty of colleagues who are there for you, to make you feel at home, give you tips and pep when things go wrong, because it will be. And you know what? One day you'll do the same thing to the next new colleague, either as an experienced salesperson, as a leader, or in a completely different part of IKEA.
About this area of work
Working hours/work placement: The scheduled working hours vary and are scheduled between 06.00-20.00 on weekdays as well as every other weekend. Your main occupation is as a sales co-worker in the kitchen department at IKEA Bäckebol and at our Plan & Order Points (Kungsgatan and Frölunda).
The positions can be combination positions, which means that individual days and shifts will be located in other functions/departments in the store.
The contracts we offer are permanent employment including a 6-month probationary period, as a sales co-worker. With an employment rate of 80% or 100% and with employment starting week 26 2024. Salary according to the Handels collective agreement.
Does this sound like your dream job and do you see a long-term perspective as a kitchen salesperson together with us at IKEA? Then we look forward to receiving your application no later than April 18th, but do not wait with your application - apply today!
