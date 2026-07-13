kitchen assistant

NSW & Nordic AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Malmö
2026-07-13


Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos NSW & Nordic AB i Malmö

Dosirak, a Korean restaurant in Malmö, is looking for a reliable and hardworking Kitchen Assistant to join our team.
Main duties include:
Preparing ingredients and assisting with cooking
Packing food orders
Washing dishes and cleaning the kitchen
Receiving and organising deliveries
Helping with general restaurant duties as needed

Working hours:
Monday to Friday
Approximately 9:00–14:30
Employment of 50% or more

Previous kitchen or restaurant experience is preferred, but a positive attitude, reliability and willingness to learn are most important. You should be able to work efficiently both independently and as part of a team.
To apply, please send us a short introduction about yourself, your previous work experience and your contact details.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16
E-post: nswnordic@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
NSW & Nordic AB (org.nr 559001-2794)
Östra Tullgatan 4 (visa karta)
211 28  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Dosirak

Jobbnummer
10001900

Prenumerera på jobb från NSW & Nordic AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos NSW & Nordic AB: