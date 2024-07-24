Key Account Manager Project Sales - Nordics
2024-07-24
Are you looking for an appreciative company, where you get to work with modern smart home technologies? Does a secure job in a globally established company with an inspiring corporate culture, flat hierarchies and fast decision-making processes sound attractive? Then DoorBird, part of ASSA ABLOY, is the right place for you! We are now looking for our next Key Account Manager to take care of our DoorBird product portfolio in the Nordic countries.
Join our Project Sales Team in any of the locations in Sweden, Norway and Denmark and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What would you do as our Key Account Manager
In this role, you will act as our main Key Account Manager for the region Nordics. This will include identifying our potential specialist dealers and partners such as housing associations, project developers, specialist planners, architects and installation companies and present our solution. Your role is also to find out what the customers' needs may be in your assigned territory - Nordic countries: Sweden, Norway and Denmark, as well as constantly monitor the competition to ensure our long-term success. Together with our Sales Team, your role would be to spot and develop opportunities within the Nordics, as well as to contribute to overall sales increase in the region.
You would also:
build a close and long-term customer relationship and advise your customers on multi-year demand planning
develop customer-specific offers based on our products
be available to customers and partners as the first point of contact for questions and problems
support our sales team at trade fairs, training courses and events
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
Has several years of demonstrated experience within Key Account Management, Project Sales or in a similar role
Is able to work independently, being proactive and well-organized
Is fluent in English - spoken and written; any Nordic language would be seen as an advantage
Has a valid driving license
Is willing to travel across Sweden, Norway and Denmark and from time to time within Germany
Any previous experience within the building industry and smart home technology would be beneficial, however is not required as we are providing extensive training sessions on the Doorbird product portfolio for our new employees.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills
A competitive salary and a bonus scheme
Company car or car allowance
Hybrid model of working
Flexible working hours
Stable employment in a friendly international atmosphere
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 2nd August 2024.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Daria Skucha, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Daria.Skucha@assaabloy.com
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
Who you would be working with
DoorBird, based in Berlin, San Francisco and Jacksonville, is a medium-sized company with around 120 employees. As one of the market leaders in the field of "Smart-Home", DoorBird develops, produces and distributes products in Germany and worldwide. www.doorbird.com
DoorBird is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group. With 61,000 employees in over 70 countries, ASSA ABLOY is the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of access solutions and security systems that meet customers' high demands for safety, security and ease of use.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 50,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
