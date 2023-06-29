Key Account Manager Kitron
As Key Account Manager, you have the overall responsibility for the customer accounts you manage by creating and maintaining business relationship, strategic planning and development of the business.
- Develop trust relationships with a portfolio of major clients to ensure they do not turn to competition
- Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements
- Expand the relationships with existing customers by continuously proposing solutions that meet their objectives and secure future new business on existing and new products.
- Ensure the correct products and services are delivered to customers in a timely manner
- Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams
- Resolve any issues and problems faced by customers and deal with complaints to maintain trust
- Play an integral part in generating new sales that will turn into long-lasting relationships
- Prepare regular reports of progress and forecasts to internal and external stakeholders using key account metrics
- Proven experience as key account manager
- Experience in sales and providing technical and business solutions based on customer needs
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills with aptitude in building relationships with professionals of all organizational levels
- Excellent organizational skills
- Ability in problem-solving and negotiation
- BSc/BA in business administration, sales or relevant field
Kitron is an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) company with operations in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and USA. With about 3000 highly skilled employees worldwide, Kitron manufactures and delivers anything from fully assembled electronic circuit boards to complete end products for customers globally. Related technical services like prototyping, industrialization, material analyzing and test development are also key competencies offered by Kitron. Outsourcing to Kitron, means greater flexibility, cost efficiency, accuracy and innovation power along the entire value chain. Ersättning
